Man injured in motorcycle crash near Elkton

ELKTON — A man was rushed to a regional hospital over the weekend after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a car on a highway near Elkton, ejecting him from his cycle — which then veered off the road and went down an embankment, before coming to rest in a stream, according to Maryland State Police.
An ambulance crew drove the motorcyclist — Thomas Kelley, 20, of Newark, Del. — to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he arrived in serious condition, police said. In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police reported that Kelley had been discharged from the hospital.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
Police reported that a 2015 Acura driven by Kathleen Mucerino-Obegi, 52, of Elkton, entered the westbound lane of Route 40, after exiting an auto parts store parking lot, and then collided with Kelley’s westbound motorcycle.
On impact, Kelley lost control of the motorcycle, which continued westward and crossed into the grassy median, ejecting Kelley there, police said. The unmanned motorcycle then continued westward and crossed both lanes lanes of eastbound Route 40, before veering off the south side of the road, going down an embankment and coming to rest in a stream, police added.
Mucerino-Obegi was not injured in the collision and neither was her passenger, a juvenile whom investigators declined to identify because he or she is a minor, according to police.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of eastbound Route 40 and to also redirect westbound traffic into a single lane near the accident scene for more than an hour.
