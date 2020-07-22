CALVERT — An investigation is continuing after a man suffered minor injuries in a black powder blast near Calvert on Monday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The victim, whom investigators identified only as a 22-year-old male, called 911 at 1:11 p.m. on Monday after the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Old Zion Road, off Route 272, several miles north of North East, fire officials reported.
“The victim was reportedly using matches carelessly (and they) came into contact with a container of black powder, resulting in minor injuries to the victim,” outlined Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who described the man’s injuries as “minor lacerations.”
A Community of Rising Sun Fire Company ambulance crew transported the injured man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated and later discharged, fire officials said. Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics also responded to the scene, fire officials added.
As of Thursday, the “post blast” investigation by MOSFM detectives was continuing, fire officials reported.
