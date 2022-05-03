ELKTON — A gunman or gunmen remained on the loose Tuesday after fatally shooting a man in a section of an Elkton neighborhood where several incidents of gun violence have occurred over the past two years, according to police.
Investigators identified Robert Levan Andrews, 48, as the homicide victim.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the 100 block of East Village Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, after receiving reports of gunshots fired in that area, police said. They then received reports regarding the "possibility of a subject being struck by gunfire," police added.
Officers found Andrews, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, outside an East Village Drive residence on that block, police reported. An ambulance crew transported Andrews to nearby Union Hospital in Elkton, where he died from his gunshot wounds shortly after arriving there, according to police.
"Elkton Police investigators believe this to be a targeted incident," an EPD spokesperson said, adding, "This remains an active and ongoing investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time."
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200 or to email EPD Det. Jakob Brown at JBrown@elktonpd.org.
The homicide on Monday night marks the sixth reported incident in which gunshots were fired in the 100 block of East Village Drive since April 2020, according to Cecil Whig archives and police.
In early August, some nine months ago, police reported that an unknown person or people opened fire in the 100 block of East Village Drive - wounding no one, but striking two unoccupied vehicles - at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 30, 2021. Approximately 10 gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, police reported
No one provided investigators with a description of the gunman or gunmen and the suspect vehicle and, as of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in that case.
On June 22, 2021, about five weeks earlier, a shootout in the 100 block of East Village Drive left nearby homes and vehicles riddled with bullet holes and indentations, police said. No one was wounded, however, during the exchange of gunfire, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on that date, police added.
“There was an exchange of gunfire between two parties. We are very fortunate that no one was injured,” an EPD spokesman said at the time, noting that numerous shots were fired during the incident and that residents were inside four nearby homes that were struck by bullets.
Bullets struck five unoccupied vehicles that were parked nearby on that block, police reported.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in that case.
Nearly eight months earlier, two gunmen shot three men on the street in the 100 block of East Village Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2020 - Election Day, according to Whig archives, which further indicate that one of the victims suffered eight bullet wounds to his torso, but he, as did the other two, survived.
Police reported at the time that the gunmen opened fire as they ran up to the three victims, who, all in their 20s, were standing on the street.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in that triple shooting.
On May 25, 2020, slightly more than five months earlier, a gunmen fired three shots during a Memorial Day brawl in the 100 block of East Village Drive.
One of the errant shots allegedly fired by the suspect — Deshan Marquet Huntsman II, then 26, of Edgewood — reportedly was intended for Emanuel Alcides Greaves, a then-21-year-old Elkton resident who stands accused of punching Huntsman in the face, which purportedly triggered a fight that prompted several nearby people to join.
(Investigators charged Greaves with second-degree assault, relating to him allegedly punching Huntsman, according to court records. Prosecutors placed that assault case against Greaves on the stet, or inactive, docket in October, court records show. In a stetted case, the state can pursue prosecution of the defendant at any time during a three-year period, with some conditions applying.)
Court records indicate that Huntsman, now 28, has been free on a $100,000 bond since August 2020 and that his Cecil County Circuit Court jury trial is scheduled to start on May 10 and is expected to last two days.
Originally charged with attempted first-degree murder and 14 other offenses, before a Cecil County grand jury indicted him in the Memorial Day 2020 shooting case, Huntsman is now facing 15 criminal charges, including first-degree assault and multiple counts of reckless endangerment and and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, court records show.
An off-duty Maryland State Police trooper who lived on that block detained Huntsman moments after the incident, which was videotaped by a home security camera at that law enforcement officer’s residence, court records show.
As for the first incident in the gunplay series, a gunman or gunmen opened fire in the 100 block of East Village Drive at approximately 8:20 p.m. on April 20, 2020 — striking a parked car occupied by two men and forcing two other men outside that vehicle to take cover, police said.
No one was wounded during that incident, which investigators categorized as a “drive-by shooting,” but bullets stuck the car occupied by the two men and also hit an unoccupied vehicle parked adjacent to it, police added.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in that shooting incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.