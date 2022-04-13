EDGEWOOD — An unknown gunman remained on the loose Wednesday after fatally shooting a man in an Edgewood apartment complex, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the murder victim as Angello Osborne, 38, of Edgewood.
Medics pronounced Osborne dead at the homicide scene in the 100 block of Reider Court shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, after HCSO patrol deputies assigned to the agency’s Southern Precinct arrived there to investigate a reported shooting, police reported.
“(Osborne) was located outside, between two apartment buildings, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body,” an HCSO spokesperson outlined.
HCSO detectives assigned to the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division arrived at the scene and assumed the investigation, police said. Investigators assigned to HCSO’s Forensic Services Unit also responded to the area “to collect and preserve physical evidence,” police added.
“At this time, while the motive remains under investigation, detectives do not believe this to be a random act,” the spokesperson noted, before further reporting, “The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.”
Anyone with information about this crime or anyone who may have video of the incident is asked to call Detective Berg of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3302.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information a tipster provides leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for this crime, that tipster may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.
