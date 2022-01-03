ELKTON - A homicide investigation is continuing after a gunman or gunmen shot a Cecil County man to death at an Elkton motel shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Investigators identified the homicide victim as Kenneth Lee Brown, 46, of Elkton.
As of Monday night, no arrests had been made.
EPD officers rushed to the Sunrise Inn in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, some 90 minutes after 2022 had started, and they did so in response to a reported shooting, according to Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an EPD spokesman.
Officers found the victim at an unspecified location on the motel property, Waldridge said, adding that Brown had "succumbed from multiple gunshot wounds."
Waldridge declined to say if Brown was a guest at that motel at the time of the fatal shooting. He also declined to say if Brown was gunned down inside a guest room or elsewhere on the motel premises.
As of Monday night, EPD investigators still were trying to determine the events that led up to the fatal shooting, according to Waldridge.
"The cause of the shooting is undetermined, and this is an ongoing and active investigation," Waldridge said.
Anyone with information that might help in this homicide investigation is asked to call Det. Justin Beamer of the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200, ext. 38, or email Beamer at JBeamer@Elktonpd.org.
