ELKTON — A man accused of trying to stab his brother-in-law to death at an Elkton-area apartment complex in May is facing up to 25 years in prison, after a Cecil County Circuit Court jury convicted him of lesser assault charges Friday at the conclusion of a two-day trial.
Jurors deliberated approximately two and a half hours over two days before finding the defendant, Aaron Patrick Jarvis, 26, of Elkton, guilty of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The jury, however, acquitted Jarvis of the two most serious charges against him — attempted first-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence, and attempted second-degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for March 16.
At sentencing, it is likely that the convictions for the lesser offenses of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment will merge with Jarvis’ most serious conviction, first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
State and defense theories
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Nelson told jurors that Jarvis — armed with a knife — was “lying in wait” for the victim, Ethan Durrett, 27, of North East, at approximately 1 a.m. on May 6 beside a parking lot at Pine Hill Apartments off Fletchwood Road and that Jarvis “almost immediately” stabbed Durrett in the back after he arrived there for a meeting.
“Essentially, Mr. Jarvis was waiting for him (Durrett). He was prepared for this. He had the knife in his hand, opened and ready to go,” Nelson told jurors Thursday during his closing argument.
Jarvis was living in that apartment complex with his wife, Shannon Jarvis, and their baby. Shannon Jarvis is the sister of Durrett’s wife, Katie Durrett, 31.
But Jarvis and his defense lawyer, C. Thomas Brown, maintained that it was Durrett who was the aggressor.
The defense acknowledged that Jarvis did, indeed, arm himself with a knife before the meeting, but contended that he did so only to display it to keep Durrett at bay because he was afraid of Durrett, who is physically larger than Jarvis.
Jarvis testified that, despite seeing the knife, Durrett still charged and took an errant swing at him. Jarvis maintained that he accidentally stabbed Durrett in the back while they were in face-to-face clinch amid their struggle.
Brown argued that Jarvis is right-handed and that the stab wound to Durrett’s lower left back is inconsistent with the state’s scenario that Jarvis had stabbed him from behind.
“This is not an attempted murder case. It just isn’t here,” Brown told jurors in his closing argument, conceding that Jarvis’ action possibly could meet the elements of reckless endangerment.
The phone call
Durrett testified that he and his wife were awakened shortly before midnight on May 5, when Jarvis’ wife called because Jarvis was not at the apartment with her and their baby and, instead, was driving around in his mother-in-law’s vehicle.
Jarvis’ wife was “crying hysterically” during the call, prompting the couple to drive to that apartment complex while trying to set up a meeting with Jarvis, according to Durrett, who also told jurors that they were concerned for the “well-being” of Jarvis’ wife and their baby.
When Durrett attempted to elaborate by testifying, “It’s not the first time we’ve had an issue,” Brown objected, resulting in a bench conference. Visiting Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Price instructed jurors to disregard Durrett’s comment after that bench conference.
Durrett testified that he had known Jarvis for about two years, around the time Jarvis married into the family. Durrett also told jurors that he and Jarvis had some disputes in the past and that they remained friends after resolving them.
‘Let’s have serious issues dawg’
Through text messaging, Durrett and Jarvis agreed to meet at the apartment complex, after Jarvis rejected other locations proposed by Durrett.
Nelson introduced transcripts of the text exchanges as evidence.
Durrett’s first message at 12:18 a.m. on May 6 read, “Yo this is Ethan. I need you to do the right thing and take Patty’s car back. You have a newborn at home dude and your wife is hysterically crying. Are you sick in the head dude? Go there keep your mouth shut and love your family. Be thankful for what you have my dude . . . do the right thing we don’t need serious issues.”
Jarvis responded, “Let’s have serious issues dawg.”
Durrett proposed, “Hey friend meet in the back of the Wawa so we can chat. Out of respect for your wife and kid I know you would never want to cause attention or drama where (they’re) sleeping.”
Jarvis responded, “Come to my (expletive) house, bro. There is no talking at all,” prompting Durrett to reply, “That(s) disrespectful and you could get kicked out. Be smart. Please come to Wawa.”
Then Durrett suggested they meet in a field across the street, away from the apartments.
“Dude, it’s pitch black. There are no cameras. Come to my house. Ain’t no talkin or yellin.”
The defense maintained that Jarvis felt vulnerable at the proposed spots he rejected. The state contended that Durrett wanted to meet away from where Jarvis lives, concerned that a loud confrontation might occur and that it might disturb his wife and baby and result in eviction for the Jarvis family.
In the courtroom, Nelson played a recording of a loud, profanity-laced phone message that Jarvis left for Durrett during their text exchanges. At one point, Jarvis shouts, “Mind your (expletive) business.”
During his closing argument, Nelson told jurors, “Mr. Jarvis was very angry about the intrusion into his life.”
The stabbing
Durrett testified that his wife purposely parked their car in a lot away from the Jarvis family apartment. He had taken about 10 steps away from the car, with his wife still in the driver’s seat, when he heard Jarvis yell, “Yo, mother(expletive),” from behind, he told jurors.
At that point, according to Durrett, he motioned to Jarvis and said, “Come over here. Let’s talk,” and then turned his back.
Then Jarvis rushed Durrett and hit him hard, Durrett testified.
“He hugged me and that’s when he stabbed me. The impact felt like a punch more than anything,” Durrett told jurors.
Durrett testified that he did not realize that he had stabbed at first and that he soon felt a “burning, throbbing” sensation in his lower left back.
While wrestling with Jarvis on the ground, according to Durrett’s testimony, Durrett saw a knife in Jarvis’ hand and commented, “You stabbed me, didn’t you,” and Jarvis replied, “Yeah, mother(expletive), you got it.”
Durrett testified that he punched Jarvis during their struggle and that Jarvis, of his own accord, dropped the knife to the ground.
“There was blood all over him and all over me,” Durrett testified.
When Jarvis noticed the blood, his demeanor shift to apologetic, according to Durrett.
“Something changed. There was a change in everything, his attitude, even the look in his eye,” Durrett testified.
Durrett recalled that Jarvis, lying on his back with hands and knees raised, said, “Sorry. You’re bleeding. You’re bleeding. Sorry, I didn’t mean to.” Durrett kicked Jarvis in the stomach, after rising to his feet, he testified.
Bleeding profusely, Durrett called 911 and his wife started driving him to Union Hospital in Elkton, he said. The dispatcher, however, instructed to wait for an ambulance at Elkton Middle School, explaining that he needed to be taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware instead, he added.
Durrett slipped in and out of consciousness and had only a hazy recollection of events after arriving at the school, he testified.
His wife gave a similar account of the stabbing, which she witnessed from the driver’s seat of the nearby car, and of the events leading up to it. The physical interaction between Jarvis and Durrett lasted approximately a minute.
“He (Jarvis) came out of nowhere, cussing,” Katie Durrett testified, telling jurors that, after her husband said, “Calm down, calm down. Come over here and talk,” Jarvis rushed Durrett and the two men went to the ground.
Katie Durrett testified, “Once he got in my car, I saw how much blood there was . . The operator (dispatcher) told me don’t let him go out of consciousness, so I kept slapping him in the face and tried to stop the bleeding.”
When Nelson asked what she was thinking, Katie Durrett replied, “That my husband was going to die.”
Trauma code
Kate Fillingane, a registered nurse at Christiana Hospital, testified as an expert witness in trauma wounds and injuries that Durrett was upgraded from a trauma alert to a trauma code shortly after arriving there, telling jurors that his heart rate was high and that his blood pressure was low.
“He was minimally responsive. He was not answering questions appropriately. He was very sleepy,” Fillingane told jurors.
Durrett received a unit of O Positive blood — universal donor blood — because, given his condition, there wasn’t time to determine his blood type, according to the nurse.
Trial testimony indicated that Durrett spent two full days in the hospital, before he was discharged.
The investigation
Jarvis did not remain at the scene after the stabbing, according to testimony by Maryland State Police Dets. Brad Hall and Todd Sexton. They reported that Durrett and his wife identified Jarvis as the suspect, spurring a police search for him.
The Maryland Apprehension Team, which functions similarly to a SWAT, tracked down Jarvis and arrested him on May 7 — a day later — at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow, Del., according to Sexton.
Trial testimony indicated that Jarvis declined to be interviewed by police; that he requested an attorney and that he did not fight extradition back to Maryland.
