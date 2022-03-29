PHILADELPHIA — A man is facing life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of charges relating to his role in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of a man whose body was found in the woods near Port Deposit — where he had been fatally shot days after the abduction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
The man who was found guilty last week at the conclusion of his trial, John Perkins, 34, of Philadelphia, Pa., is one of eight defendants who was named in a May 2019 murder-kidnapping indictment handed up by a federal grand jury. Perkins’ seven co-defendants already had pleaded guilty, by the time his trial started, and they are awaiting sentence hearings.
In June 2018, Perkins and his accomplices kidnapped a man who owned businesses in north Philadelphia — Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon — and held him for ransom, before driving the victim to a wooded area off Route 222, north of Port Deposit and a short distance south of the Union Hotel, and fatally shooting him in the head and ditching his body there.
During the abduction, which occurred on a Philadelphia street amid a pre-arranged meeting, one of Perkins’ accomplices shot the victim, who did not die from that gunshot wound.
Prosecutors said the kidnapping was an attempt to settle a perceived debt owed by the victim. The accomplices arranged to meet Ramon on June 19, 2018, under the ruse of examining a property of his for use in a drug-trafficking operation, prosecutors added.
However, according to the indictment, instead of talking business, Perkins and six of his accomplices grabbed Ramon on that city street and forced him into a sport utility vehicle, restraining him with duct tape, handcuffs and zip ties.
They drove him to a garage in Chester County, Pa. to confront him about the debt, according to prosecutors.
Over the next two days, they placed several calls to Ramon’s wife demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom, prosecutors reported. Abiding by the demands of the ransom calls, Ramon’s wife did not immediately involve the police and paid the ransom on June 21, 2018, not knowing that Ramon already was dead, authorities said, adding that she called police several days later.
A man who was walking in the woods off Route 222, north of Port Deposit, discovered Ramon’s body on Aug. 30, 2018, more than two months after the abduction and murder, police reported. Federal prosecutors reported that one of Perkins’ co-defendants had fatally shot Ramon in the head at that location.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives handled the initial investigation, after the victim’s body was discovered, and federal agents later took over the case when a link had been made to the kidnapping in Pennsylvania.
After identifying the remains as those of Ramon through dental records, police released surveillance photos of two of the men suspected in the kidnapping, prosecutors said. Following months of investigation, prosecutors added, a federal grand jury indicted Perkins and his seven co-defendants.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department, with assistance from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Chester County (Pa.) Regional Police Department and the Plymouth Township (Pa.) Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda R. Reinitz and Everett Witherell prosecuted the case.
FBI and USAO representatives provided public comments after the federal jury returned its guilty verdicts against Perkins.
“What a horrific way to spend the final hours of your life: Abducted, restrained, bleeding, and completely powerless,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “John Perkins and his associates committed heinous acts of violence, and I’m thankful this jury has held him responsible for his role in this ruthless conspiracy. Getting dangerous criminals off the street is the top priority of the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force.”
U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said, “This defendant acted with callous disregard for another human being’s life, and now a jury has found him guilty of these horrific crimes. Our office refuses to give in and let this type of lawless violence and intimidation become just the ‘way things are’ in Philadelphia – we are ‘All Hands On Deck’ to investigate and prosecute violent crimes in the city.”
Perkins’ co-defendants, all of whom have pleaded guilty for their roles, are Ivan Rangel Prieto, 37, of Asheboro, N.C; Jose Castillo, 47, of Albuquerque, N.M; Jose Bernal, 33, of Newark, Del.; Jose Delgado, 43, of Warminster, Pa; Salvador Sanchez Guerrero, 50, of Philadelphia, Pa.; Robert Favors, 42, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Fermín Perez Mejia, 38, of Norristown, Pa.
