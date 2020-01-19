ELKTON — A man who pointed a rifle at his girlfriend's head inside their North East apartment — a scene that ended when the woman's mother arrived — received a 10-year sentence on Friday.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant, John Joseph Scott Jr., 25, and then suspended 10 years of it for his first-degree assault conviction.
Sexton also imposed a consecutive 10-year sentence on Scott for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and then suspended half of it, leaving the mandatory five-year portion of the penalty.
Because his offenses are considered to be crimes of violence, Scott, under state law, must serve half of his sentence — five years — before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing, the judge explained from the bench.
The judge ordered Scott to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of his probation, Scott must take an anger management course, participate in an abuse intervention program, undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any counseling and treatment deemed necessary.
In addition, Scott must have no contact with the victim and her family and is barred from possessing any firearms.
A Cecil County Circuit Court jury convicted Scott of those two charges in November, after deliberating approximately two hours at the conclusion of a two-day-long trial.
In addition, the jury found Scott guilty of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, punishable by up to 10 and 5 years in prison respectively, but those convictions merged into first-degree assault — the most serious offense — and the use of a firearm conviction at sentencing.
Jurors concluded that Scott pointed a .22 caliber rifle at his then-girlfriend’s head inside their apartment in the 400 block of Mauldin Avenue on June 12, 2018, causing her to fear for her life, before lowering the long gun several seconds later — when her mother arrived and she fled to her awaiting vehicle.
His former girlfriend tearfully testified Nov. 13, telling jurors that the gun barrel touched the side of her face as Scott pointed the firearm at her.
Scott pointed the gun while he was upset because she had been away from the apartment for several hours running errands — including going to a doctor’s appointment and washing their co-mingled laundry at her parents’ Delaware home, the woman testified.
He also was upset because she had plans to dine with her mother at a restaurant that night, according to the woman, who told jurors that she invited Scott to join them and offered to bring food back to him, in failed attempts to appease him.
During Friday's sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Lee Hohner told the judge that Scott's then-girlfriend moved from room to room inside their studio apartment an attempt to "deescalate" the argument that Scott started and continued, but he followed her.
"He said, 'You've spent enough time with your family. Now you need to spend time with me,'" Hohner said, noting, "It is a common thread in domestic violence cases — isolate the victim. It was a small apartment and there were limited ways to deescalate the argument."
Knowing her mother would be arriving soon, Scott's then-girlfriend waited inside by the apartment's only exit/entrance door, making sure she could get away quickly, the prosecutor said, recalling the victim's testimony.
After Scott disappeared for about 30 seconds, he returned with the rifle and pointed it at the victim's head — she did not know if the gun was loaded or not — and told her she could not leave, Hohner added.
"What was abundantly clear at that moment was it was fight or flight. She did not know what was going to happen next. She was terrified," Hohner outlined Friday, before commenting, "By the grace of God, her mom showed up."
The victim fled to the awaiting car and told her mother what Scott had done, she testified at trial. The woman went to dinner with her mother that night, as planned, and she called the police before returning to that apartment later that night, she added.
The woman reported the incident to investigators and, with officers at the apartment to keep the peace because Scott was still there, she removed all of her belongings from the residence and left, according to trial testimony.
Her allegations led to an investigation in which officers found three long guns, which they linked to Scott, inside the apartment and confiscated them, according to court records, which indicate that investigators later arrested Scott and filed charges against him.
Referring to the jurors that convicted Scott after the November trial, Hohner told the judge on Friday, "They found her credible and trustworthy. They believed what she said, so we must believe her."
At trial, the defense maintained that no one witnessed the incident, so it was Scott's word against her word.
In recommending a penalty within state sentencing guidelines, which set a range of 10 to 22 years of active incarceration for Scott, Hohner reported that Scott has four previous convictions on his record and that he violated probation five times. (State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors.)
Hohner also asserted that Scott has shown no remorse.
To that end, Hohner played two recordings of phone conversations that Scott had while awaiting sentencing in the Cecil County Detention Center, one on Nov. 28 — shortly after the jury had convicted him — and the other on Dec. 18. (It is jail policy to record all inmate phone calls.)
In the November phone conversation, Scott tells his mother, "Honestly, as crazy as it sounds, I wish I had beat the (expletive) out of the girl."
Scott makes what has been perceived as a broad threat toward prosecutors in the second recorded phone call, according to Hohner.
"I want someone to show up at their house," Scott says in the recording, prompting his mother to reply, "You're joking," to which Scott responds, "(Expletive), you think I'm joking."
Scott's defense lawyer, William F. Riddle, stressed that those were the only two phone calls that raised red flags for prosecutors, out of "hundreds of phone" conversations that Scott had during that two-month period as a pre-sentencing inmate.
The defense lawyer also maintained that those two comments were snippets in long phone conversations, one of which lasted 15 minutes, and that Scott merely was venting in context with what the person on the other end was saying to him.
"He was frustrated over his situation. He was lashing out because of the situation he found himself in," Riddle told the judge, noting that, regarding the perceived general threat, his incarcerated client did not have the means to carry out such a threat.
Riddle, who classified the couple's relationship as "on-again, off-again that lasted over a period of time," asked the judge to sentence Scott to no more than the mandatory five-year minimum.
Reading her victim-impact statement on Friday, the victim's mother sobbed to the point that Hohner finished reading the letter aloud on her behalf.
The mother reported that she was horrified to learn that when she arrived at the North East apartment on June 12 for the dinner date with her daughter, Scott was "holding a gun to her head (and) she was pleading for her life" on the other side of the door.
In addition, the mother was disturbed to learn that investigators confiscated firearms that belonged to Scott while searching the apartment and that "the guns were loaded and ready to use," according to her victim-impact letter.
Scott's mother told the judge that the allegations leading to her son's convictions are incongruent with who he is.
"I know him better than anyone in the entire world. He is a good boy. He has problems and he can be a pain in the butt, but he doesn't have it in him to hurt anyone. He's a good person," she said.
Making her victim-impact statement, Scott's former girlfriend recalled some of the happy milestones in their relationship. Then the woman talked about how she felt when Scott pointed the rifle at her head.
"I thought the person I loved was going to end my life. That night, you took my entire soul in your hands and crushed it," the woman said.
The woman opined that Scott was possessive and domineering during their relationship. Now that she is away from Scott — and he has been convicted and sentenced — she is ready to move on with her life, she told the judge.
"I was worried, always looking over my shoulder," she said, before commenting, "I am free of your grasp. I stand up for myself and my family."
Addressing the judge moments before sentencing, Scott said he would have to live with the consequences of what happened on June 12. He also told the judge that he still has feelings for his former girlfriend.
"I love her, whether we get along or not," he said.
