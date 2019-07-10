ELKTON — A man caught with more than a quarter-pound of heroin and smaller amounts of other drugs during a January traffic stop in Elkton received an eight-year prison term Tuesday, after accepting a plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 20-year sentence on the defendant, Todd Brandon Powell, 34, of North East, for conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute and then suspended 12 years of it.
The judge also imposed the same sentence, making it concurrent with the first one, for conspiracy to possess a second type of controlled and dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute.
In addition, Davis imposed a concurrent 15-year sentence — once again suspending all but eight years of it — for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a related charge to which Powell had pleaded guilty.
Powell had pleaded guilty to the firearms charge and the two possession of CDS with intent to distribute charges Tuesday as part of a plea agreement, one in which prosecutors dismissed several related charges in exchange for his guilty pleas.
Davis ordered Powell to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year term, which he will serve in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge also ordered Powell to forfeit $4,217 and a handgun that also were confiscated by investigators.
Powell was arrested by members of Maryland State Police’s Gang Enforcement Unit at approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 9, after investigators stopped a 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven by Powell on High Street because he failed to obey a stop sign, police said.
They also noticed that the sport utility vehicle lacked a front license plate, that the passenger’s side mirror was damaged and that the front windshield was cracked, police added.
During the traffic stop, investigators observed “several criminal indicators,” prompting them to dispatch a K-9 Unit, according to court records.
Investigators searched the SUV, after the specially-trained scent dog had alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, police reported.
Searchers confiscated 296 baggies of heroin that had been stashed inside two black magnetic boxes, which were hidden in the SUV’s engine compartment, police said. The heroin weighed 106 grams, police added.
Found with the heroin was a plastic baggie containing 1 gram of methamphetamine, according to police.
Investigators also found two jars containing 16 grams of marijuana, court records allege.
In addition, searchers found four baggies of cocaine inside the purse of Powell's co-defendant, Heather Michelle Adkins, also 34. Adkins, who had been sharing a residence with Powell at the time of their arrests, was in the vehicle with Powell during the traffic stop.
While troopers were processing the suspects at MSP’s North East Barrack, investigators seized an additional 2 grams of heroin from Adkins, after she attempted to flush it down a toilet inside her holding cell, court records allege.
An Aug. 19 trial is scheduled for Adkins, who is facing the same 12 charges that had been filed against Powell, court records show.
