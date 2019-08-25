ELKTON — A North East man who told investigators that he strangled his girlfriend to death inside her Elk Mills home in October 2017 because she was “possessed by the devil” received a 40-year prison sentence Friday.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed the maximum penalty on the defendant, Jason Daniel Waddell, who had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the remaining charge, first-degree murder, an offense that is punishable by up to life in prison.
Waddell will serve his 40-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. Because he was convicted of a violent crime, Waddell, 41, must serve half of his term — 20 years — before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing, under state law. Waddell would be approximately 60 years old then.
Waddell killed 38-year-old Lyra Marie Magliacane, whom Maryland State Police detectives found dead on the floor of an upstairs bedroom inside her home in the 500 block of Elk Mills Road, near Elkton, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2017, according to prosecutors.
On the bed, police found a note that stated, “Satan is dead,” prosecutors said. The forensic examination revealed ligature marks on Magliacane’s neck, indicating that her death was a homicide and that strangulation was the cause, prosecutors added.
"The court is considering the horrible way in which this victim was murdered," Sexton said from the bench Friday, before imposing the sentence.
During his courtroom allocution, Waddell blamed his slaying of Magliacane on the effects of crystal meth, a drug that he had started using about two years earlier. According to Waddell, he was "seeing things that weren't happening" when he was under the influence of crystal meth.
"I stayed up for three days," Waddell said, explaining that the effects of the drug, including that of sleep deprivation, distorted his sense of reality. "I believed she was the devil and I thought I was doing something good."
Waddell started his allocution by looking at Magliacane's family members and friends in the pews behind him and apologizing to them.
"She was a good person and didn't deserve this," Waddell said.
After telling the judge, "I want to tell you about my life," Waddell said his parents were drug addicts and that, as a result, he had a rough upbringing.
"It was all I ever knew," Waddell said.
At an early age, Waddell found himself using drugs, committing crimes and getting into trouble with the law, he said. Referring to his lengthy record, Waddell maintained that the only crimes he had committed over the years were "thefts to support my drug addiction" and similar offenses.
Waddell vowed that, free or in prison, he would spend the rest of his life teaching people about the perils of drugs.
"I accept whatever happens here today," Waddell told the judge, before taking his seat at the defense table and sobbing for a few moments, prompting his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Denise Winston, to pat his shoulder with her hand.
Sexton explained that, in addition to the heinous murder itself, she considered the loss suffered by Magliacane's friends and family — including Magliacane's five children, the youngest of which is 3. Several of those relatives and friends submitted victim-impact letters to the court.
The judge also considered Waddell's lengthy criminal record, which includes convictions, sentences and violations of probation.
"The court does not believe rehabilitation can be accomplished," Sexton commented from the bench.
In a victim-impact letter that Magliacane's aunt, Valnea C. Persak, read aloud in the courtroom, she reported, "The defendant has a long criminal history with violence and use of weapons. His crimes escalated in severity, yet for his last crime prior to this one, he was released 10 years early from a 12-year sentence, and he killed Lyra not long after his release."
Sexton's sentence matched a recommendation made by Assistant State's Attorney Michael J. Halter.
The prosecutor reported that the Maryland Office of the State Medical Examiner coroner who performed the autopsy noted that, based on the severe ligature marks on Magliacane's neck, the killing occurred during an intense, protracted incident.
"The coroner was flabbergasted over the pressure and the consistent pressure (that had been applied to Magliacane's neck) and over the time it took for Jason Waddell to kill her in that fashion," Halter remarked to Sexton, after emphasizing, "He ended her life with his bare hands."
Halter reported that Magliacane's diary had several entries in which she expressed concern about what Waddell might do to her.
Winston recommended 20 years of incarceration for her client, specifically asking for a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended. Winston reminded the judge that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors, called for a penalty ranging from 20 to 40 years of active incarceration.
Winston told Sexton that Waddell was forthright and cooperative with investigators.
"He is extremely remorseful about what he did that day. He is not proud of his actions in any way, shape or form," Winston said, adding moments later, "Sometimes good people do bad things."
Persak described Magliacane as a "soft-spoken, gentle, caring person" who volunteered at a food bank, sorted clothing at the Cecil County Help Center, tutored someone to read and helped in the nursery during church services.
Magliacane was taking college courses, with the goal of becoming a counselor to help "battered and disadvantaged people," according to Persak.
She also described Magliacane as a doting mother.
"Lyra's children were her pride and joy. She loved them above all else. She cherished each child's milestones," Persak said.
Persak, who requested the maximum sentence, said she is haunted by the thought of her niece's last moments alive.
"I shudder to think what fear and torture Lyra went through that night on Oct. 26, 2017, and the thoughts that raced through her mind during her last breaths. Was the last thing that she saw was his face while he was slowly killing her? I just can't imagine what she was thinking as she struggled for her breath, her life. He could have stopped strangling her, but he chose not to ... It sickens me to the core thinking about this," Persak said.
In his victim-impact statement, Stephen Carpenter said his relationship with Magliacane was "based on unconditional love" and that, although they were cousins, to him, she was "a big sister in every sense of the word."
"To this very day, I struggle and have moments of sadness. I miss Lyra more than I can ever put into words. She is missed by every single member of our family," Carpenter said.
Then he turned toward the defense table, looked at Waddell seated a few feet away and said, "Jason, the level of contempt I feel for you knows no bounds. I have but one thing to say to you, and I want you to let this sink down to your rotted, worthless core as you deserve no quarter: Fear the torment you have brought upon yourself."
MSP detectives discovered the murder during a missing person investigation, which had started about 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27, 2017 — some eight hours earlier — when Magliacane’s husband, from whom she was separated, reported that Magliacane was not at home when he attempted to drop off their children earlier that day, police reported.
“He also attempted to contact her via telephone, which was unsuccessful. There was no one at home at the residence when he arrived with the children, and (he) advised troopers this was unusual,” according to court records, which also indicate that the estranged husband told detectives that Magliacane’s blue Chrysler Sebring also was not at the residence.
The last time that the estranged husband had seen Magliacane was Oct. 26, a day earlier, when he picked up his children from her home.
He expressed concern for Magliacane’s welfare to MSP detectives, because of information that Magliacane had given him Oct. 26
“Lyra sent him a text message, which advised (that) she was afraid of her friend, Jason Daniel Waddell, and that he was obsessed with her. She also sent (her ex-husband) pictures of large bruises caused by Waddell,” court records show.
After getting Magliacane’s cellphone number and making a formal request to “ping,” an electronic technique that allows investigators to track where cellphone activity is occurring, MSP detectives zeroed in on Baltimore County, police said. Detectives then provided troopers at MSP’s Golden Ring Barrack a description of Magliacane’s car, which spurred a search in that area, police added.
Troopers assigned to that barrack located Magliacane’s blue Sebring in the 1800 block of Snow Meadow Lane in Baltimore County and, a short time later, Waddell appeared at the scene and told them it was his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to court records.
“During that contact with Waddell, Waddell advised that he killed her and the body was at (her home in the 500 block of Elk Mills Road). He stated she was ‘possessed by the devil,’” court records show.
Waddell was arrested at that scene.
Based on the information that Waddell had provided, MSP investigators in Cecil County went to Magliacane’s home in Elk Mills at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 27, about 20 minutes later, and found her body in a locked second-floor bedroom, according to court records.
