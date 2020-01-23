ELKTON — A man who tried to kill his rival when he shot him on the streets of an Elkton-area neighborhood last summer received an eight-year prison term Thursday, as part of a binding plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a 17-year sentence on the defendant, Rashawn Isaiah Alexander, 23, of the 100 block of Beech Street near Elkton, and then suspended nine years of it, in accordance with the binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin and Alexander’s defense lawyer, Christina Harris Schlecker.
Alexander will serve his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Sexton ordered Alexander to serve three years of supervised probation after his prison release, also mirroring the binding deal reached by Olin and Schlecker.
The penalty that Alexander received on Thursday fell at the bottom of state sentencing guidelines, which called for eight to 15 years of active incarceration. (State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors.)
It also received the approval of the shooting victim, Olin reported.
On Wednesday, as part of that binding plea deal, Alexander pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Prosecutors, in exchange, dropped 11 related charges against Alexander, including the most serious offense, attempted first-degree murder, an offense that includes the element of premeditation and carries a maximum life sentence.
Other dismissed charges include first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Alexander shot a 34-year-old Elkton man in the 400 block of Willow Drive in the Winding Brook neighborhood, off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, in the early morning hours of July 18, amid a dispute, according to court records. (Alexander’s Beech Street residence is part of the Winding Brook neighborhood.)
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken by private vehicle from the shooting scene to Union Hospital in Elkton, police said. From there, police added, an ambulance transported the wounded man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated and later discharged.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the 400 block of Willow Drive, as well as the nearby Catfish Tavern (formerly the Fletchwood Inn) on Fletchwood Road, at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 18, after receiving “shots fired” complaints, police said.
At the outset of the investigation, the exact location of the shooting incident was in question, police added.
“At first, we had two different crime scenes. We learned that there had been a related disturbance in the parking lot of the Catfish Tavern shortly before the shooting, and it moved to the 400 block of Willow Court, where the shooting occurred,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman told the Cecil Whig shortly after the incident.
When CCSO deputies arrived at the scenes, they learned that the shooting victim had been driven in a private vehicle to Union Hospital, court records show.
CCSO detectives developed Alexander as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and the shooting victim, according to court records. The shooting occurred amid an undisclosed argument, court records show.
Investigators arrested Alexander on July 24, some six days later, at the Cecil County District Courthouse, shortly after he had arrived there for an unrelated matter, according to court records.
