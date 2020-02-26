ELKTON — A man charged with two counts of attempted murder after he shot a man and a woman on a road near Elkton in September is serving a 10-year prison term, in the wake of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
The defendant, Zachary Hurt, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence on Feb. 10, as part of a plea deal reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Nathaniel Bowen and Hurt’s assistant public defender, Edwin B. Fockler IV, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped several related charges against Hurt, including reckless endangerment and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 20-year sentence on Hurt for his first-degree assault conviction and then suspended 10 years of it, according to court records. The judge also imposed a concurrent five-year sentence on Hurt for the gun conviction, court records show.
Davis ordered Hurt to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The investigation that led to Hurt’s arrest and indictment started at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 2, when Maryland State Police troopers and paramedics with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services rushed to Cox Lane after receiving a report regarding two people who had suffered gunshot wounds in that area, police reported.
Investigators identified the victims as 27-year-old Michael Sells, who suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and 24-year-old Alexis Blickenstaff, who suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left leg, police said. Both had been staying in the Elkton area, but, at that time, neither had a fixed address, police added.
Ambulance crews drove Sells and Blickenstaff to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they were treated and later discharged, according to police.
Shortly after the incident, an MSP spokesman reported, “Information developed by troopers indicated (that) the victims were approached by the suspect and, for reasons unknown at this time, were shot. The victims were uncooperative with troopers.”
The suspect, later identified as Hurt, ran into the nearby woods after the shootings, according to that spokesman. After gaining a description of the suspect, troopers searched that area through the night, with the help of a helicopter crew and K-9 units, he noted.
Investigators developed information that Hurt possibly was hiding inside an abandoned trailer in the unit block of Keithly Avenue, which is a short walking distance away from the shooting scene, according to police.
Members of the STATE Team — more commonly known as SWAT — surrounded that location, police said. At approximately 9:45 a.m. that day, about nine hours after the double shooting, Hurt, who was unarmed, walked out of the wooded area near the trailer and surrendered to troopers without incident, police added.
