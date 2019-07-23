ELKTON — A man charged with attempted murder after stabbing a friend several times inside an Elkton residence in January was sentenced to time served — 109 days — on Tuesday, as part of a binding plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Anthony Maniscalco, 34, of Elkton, moments after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The judge then suspended all but the 109 days that Maniscalco had served in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest and placed him on two years of supervised probation, also part of the binding plea deal.
In exchange for Maniscalco's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other related charges. Attempted first-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison, while attempted second-degree murder carries a maximum 40-year sentence.
Assistant State's Attorney Michael J. Halter and Assistant Public Defender Thomas L. Klenk, who represented Maniscalco, negotiated the binding plea agreement.
The state offered the plea deal to Maniscalco because police had been unable to locate the victim before Tuesday's scheduled jury trial, according to the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office. The office further explained that the victim had made himself unavailable to detectives and prosecutors for the past two months, hindering trial preparation and severely weakening the state's case.
In a related matter, Maniscalco is scheduled for a September trial in which he must defend himself against charges of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, inducing a witness not to testify or inhibiting a witness to testify, obstruction of justice and retaliation against a witness, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
As for the criminal case resulting in Tuesday's binding plea agreement, Maniscalco repeatedly stabbed a 32-year-old man inside a Hollingsworth Manor residence in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, police said. Maniscalco and the victim had been staying at the residence with other people, police added.
“The victim (suffered) a large laceration to the left side of his neck, along with multiple stab wounds to the upper left side of his back,” Elkton Police Department Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an agency spokesman, told the Cecil Whig shortly after the incident.
EPD detectives started their investigation at approximately 6 a.m. that same day, after an emergency room doctor at Union Hospital in Elkton called the agency and reported that he was treating an apparent assault victim, police said. Due to the seriousness of the man’s wounds, police added, the stabbing victim later was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Detectives learned from the victim that Maniscalco had attacked him inside a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor. Investigators learned that Maniscalco, who appeared agitated and was yelling randomly moments before the attack, lashed out at the victim with the knife because he had been told to calm down, police reported.
EPD officers and detectives were familiar with Maniscalco and the residence where the Jan. 12 stabbing occurred, according to Zurolo. He noted that officers had responded to that residence on two other occasions for unrelated incidents — including a stabbing that had occurred there a day earlier — and that Maniscalco was there both times and was an eyewitness.
(During that unrelated Jan. 11 incident at that Hollingsworth Manor residence, a woman stabbed another woman in the chest during a fight, police reported.)
EPD detectives and officers arrested Maniscalco at about 7 p.m. Jan. 15 inside a residence in the 400 block of North Street without incident, after receiving several tips from the public regarding his whereabouts in response to a wanted notice posted on the agency's Facebook page, according to police.
