ELKTON — A man who chased his wife down a road near their Elkton-area residence — while brandishing a machete — received an 18-month jail term on Monday after accepting a plea deal.
No one was injured during the July 2020 incident, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Glenn Joseph Gee, 47, of the unit block of Payne Lane near Elkton, and then suspended all but 18 months of the penalty, after Gee pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The judge gave Gee credit for 462 days — approximately 15 months — that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest.
Baynes’ sentence fell short of a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne, who sought two years of active incarceration for Gee. Payne specifically recommended a 10-year sentence with eight years suspended. He reported that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of two to seven years of active incarceration for Gee.
Payne told the judge that the victim approved the plea deal that the state offered her husband. As part of the plea agreement negotiated by Payne and Gee’s defense lawyer, Bradley Moore, the state dismissed related charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
“Her (the victim’s) concern was treatment (for Gee), not prolonged jail time,” Payne explained.
The judge ordered Gee to serve three years of supervised probation after completing the balance of his 18-month jail term. As probation conditions, the judge ordered Gee to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations, counseling and treatment.
Baynes emphasized to Gee that he could be sentenced to up to eight and a half years in prison if he violates his supervised probation.
In making his request that the judge impose a time-served sentence on Gee, Moore commented, “Historically, he has struggled with addiction issues.”
After noting that Gee was under the influence at the time of the incident, Moore stressed to the judge, “He makes no excuses.”
Moore also reported that Gee’s wife “wants him out” of jail.
The incident leading to Gee’s arrest and conviction started at approximately 1 a.m. on July 28, 2020, in the unit block of Payne Lane, north of Elkton, before spilling onto Blue Ball Road, and it prompted a concerned resident to call 911 after witnessing the alleged attack, police reported.
Maryland State Police troopers rushed to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing a machete-wielding man chasing a woman down the road, police said. MSP investigators spoke with Gee’s wife, 41 years old at the time, and another woman, who was 42, police added.
The defendant’s wife told investigators that, during an argument with her husband, Gee grabbed a machete and yelled, “Are you scared now, (expletive)?,” according to court records.
The woman told investigators that Gee, while still displaying the machete, then chased her down the driveway toward Blue Ball Road, police said. Investigators located Gee inside the couple’s residence, after speaking with the complainant, and arrested him, police added.
While in the residence, MSP investigators found a machete sheath on the living room floor, approximately 10 feet from the front door, and a machete in a dresser drawer in the master bedroom, and they confiscated both items, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.