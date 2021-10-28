ELKTON — A Delaware man has been sentenced to time served — approximately four months — for his role in a purported armed robbery at an Elkton motel in March, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a one-year sentence on the defendant, Thomas J. Walsh, 24, of Newark, Del., during a courtroom hearing Monday and then suspended all but about four months that Walsh had spent in the county jail as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest, court records show.
Sexton then placed Walsh on one year of supervised probation.
The judge imposed the sentence moments after Walsh entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial. Sexton found Walsh guilty of the offense after Assistant State’s Attorney Stuart Welch submitted the prosecution’s statement of fact.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors placed the remaining 24 charges, including multiple counts of armed robbery, second-degree assault, theft and mirroring conspiracy offenses, on the stet, or inactive docket, court records show.
Charges in a stetted case remain on the books for three years. The state can pursue prosecution without explanation during the first year. During the next two years, however, the state must first convince a judge that a good-faith cause exists to pursue prosecution before it is permitted to do so.
Welch and Walsh’s defense lawyer, Kevin B. Urick, negotiated the plea agreement, according to court records.
Court records indicate that prosecutors placed the 25-count criminal case against Walsh’s co-defendant, Toufdy Howane Loussouba, 25, of Montgomery Village, Md., on the stet docket in September.
Investigators arrested Walsh and Loussouba on March 25, after Elkton Police Department officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road in response to a report about an armed robbery there, police said. Investigators later learned that a man with a handgun had robbed three men at that motel, stealing a wallet and three cell phones with a total value of $1,100, police added.
Responding officers had stopped a vehicle as it was fleeing from the scene, according to court records, which indicate that Walsh was the driver and that Loussouba was his front-seat passenger.
Walsh gave officers consent to search the vehicle, which had been rented by him, police reported.
Officers found and confiscated a holster containing a BB pistol replicating a handgun and three stolen cell phones, police said. During a pat-down search of Loussouba, police added, officers recovered the wallet that had been reported stolen, after finding it inside his pants pocket. Officers arrested Walsh and Loussouba at the scene, court records show.
During their police interviews, Walsh and Loussouba told investigators that Walsh had driven two men — whom they did not know — to the Motel 6 and that, after the armed robbery, only one of them returned to the vehicle, according to court records.
The purported accomplice who returned, however, then fled from vehicle before officers arrived and stopped it, police reported.
Court records indicate that Walsh and Loussouba gave different explanations for how the stolen property wound up inside their vehicle. In addition, according to court records, investigators reported that Walsh and Loussouba failed to provide “any useful information” regarding the two purported accomplices.
