ELKTON — A man who fired three errant gunshots from the backseat of car during an argument with a couple that was standing on an Elkton sidewalk in the middle of the day has been sentenced to time served — 11 months — after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum five-year sentence on the defendant, Charles Frederick Clark Jr., 21, of North East on Tuesday for reckless endangerment. The judge then suspended all but the six months that Clarke had served as a pre-trial inmate on no bond at the county detention center after his June 17 arrest and also the five months he had spent on home detention, after his December jail release.
As part of the plea bargain, Clarke entered an Alford plea to reckless endangerment and, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed 24 related charges against him, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial. Clarke accepted the plea deal one day before his jury trial was scheduled to start.
Also part of the sentence, the judge ordered Clarke to serve two years of supervised probation.
No one was injured in the shooting incident, which took place at approximately 2 p.m. on June 14, 2021 in the 300 block of West Main Street.
Clarke has two co-defendants — Elkton residents Joshua James Carey, 22, and John Edward Magee, 19, both of whom were allegedly inside the vehicle with Clarke at the time of the shooting. Both were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, Magee is scheduled for a June 6 jury trial and Carey, who also is facing handgun in vehicle and possession of a concealed dangerous weapon counts, is set for an Aug. 8 jury trial, court records show.
Court records indicate that Clarke and his two companions were looking for a man to “exact revenge” after he had assaulted Carey and Magee outside an Elkton convenience store some 13 hours earlier and that, during the search for that man, their paths crossed with the couple on the sidewalk.
(The man whom the suspects purportedly sought revenge was someone other than the man who was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend, when Clarke opened fire on them, court records show.)
During an argument with the couple, Clarke fired three errant gunshots out the open window from his rear seat in a two-tone Lexus — an incident that was witnessed by three people, two of whom remained at the scene and spoke to Elkton Police Department officers, one of whom left before they arrived, court records show. No one was injured during the shooting incident and no property was damaged.
EPD investigators recovered a spent 9mm shell at the shooting scene, police reported.
Court records indicate that EPD investigators arrested Carey and Magee on June 15, 2021, one day after the shooting incident, and Clarke on June 17, 2021.
As part of the investigation, detectives raided a residence in the 100 block of West Cecil Avenue in North East, where Clarke reportedly was living at the time, and gathered items believed to be related to the case, according to court records. That court-approved search occurred on June 17, 2021, three days after the incident, and investigators arrested Clarke at the targeted West Cecil Avenue residence during the raid, court records show.
“The search of the home revealed two 9mm handguns and a partial box of ammunition that matched the caliber and manufacturer of the casing collected from the crime scene. A Maryland State Police forensic examination, however, ruled out either gun as having been used during the shooting,” Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman, who prosecuted Clarke, told the Cecil Whig after Tuesday’s courtroom hearing.
That was one of the reasons why the state offered Clarke the plea deal, Sentman reported.
“Two of the three eyewitnesses from the scene were not able to be located for trial, but the State did have an opportunity to discuss the case with the third witness, who had been served with a subpoena. Based on the two missing witnesses and the forensic test that confirmed the guns found in Clarke’s house were not used in the shooting, the State agreed to allow Clarke to enter the Alford plea to one count of reckless endangerment.”
