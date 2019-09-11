ELKTON — A Delaware man caught with methamphetamine and crack cocaine near Elkton in March received a three-year prison term Tuesday, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Reginald Lee Farley II, 27, of the 700 block of New London Road in Newark, Del., for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and then suspended eight and a half years of it.
The judge also imposed a consecutive 18-month sentence on Farley for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
In addition, Baynes ordered Farley to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his three-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. As one of the probation conditions, Farley must submit to drug treatment and counseling.
Farley pleaded guilty to those two charges on Aug. 8, as part of a plea deal negotiated by Interim Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer and Farley’s Elkton-based defense lawyer, C. Evan Rollins, court records show.
Members of Maryland State Police’s Special Investigation Section arrested Farley on March 1, after stopping his vehicle on Jackson Hall Road near Appleton Road, northeast of Elkton, police reported.
At that point, MSP detectives already had developed Farley as a suspect during an investigation into drug distribution in Cecil County, police said. Moreover, based on information gathered during that investigation, a judge already had issued detectives warrants to search Farley and his vehicle.
During the court-approved search of Farley, investigators found and confiscated 4.5 grams of crystal meth and 3.2 grams of crack cocaine.
