ELKTON — A man received a three-year prison term Wednesday for his apparent lookout role in a robbery that occurred three days before Christmas 2017 at the North East Walmart, where he and his accomplices stole nearly $8,000 in merchandise at gunpoint, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Jon Wade Beverly, 24, of Philadelphia, Pa., and then suspended seven years of it, moments after Beverly pleaded guilty to robbery as part of a binding plea deal.
Also in accordance with the binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Denise Williams and Assistant Public Defender Michael Fiol, the judge ordered Beverly to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his three-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
(Beverly had been a Cecil County Detention Center pretrial inmate since Jan. 6, after his arrest in this case, and Baynes gave him credit for the time that he had served – approximately eight months – court records show.)
Court records indicate that Beverly walked into the Walmart at the Northeast Plaza shopping center on Dec. 22, 2017 and that two men entered the store after he did.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the two men at various times as they walked throughout the store for approximately 30 minutes, before making their way to the electronics department, according to court records.
Surveillance footage showed Beverly talking on the phone at the front of the store, court records show.
After the two men asked a store employee to show them electronics locked inside a display case, one of the suspects walked behind the counter, pulled a semi-automatic handgun and reportedly told the store worker, “Don’t tell anyone; you’re a nice lady,” according to charging documents.
At that point, the two men loaded several electronic devices into a blue duffel bag, which they had removed from a store shelf, and then fled from the store, court records show.
Store surveillance video showed the suspects climb into a gray Mazda 3, after it pulled into the crosswalk in front of the Walmart, according to court records, which further indicate that the car was last seen heading north on nearby Route 272.
Using surveillance video as one of their tools during the investigation, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to identify the suspects, police reported.
Investigators identified Tyreef Wayne Avent, 23, of Harrisburg, Pa., as the getaway driver, and Maurkeece Peyton Foreman, 29, of Philadelphia, Pa., as the suspect who possessed the handgun, according to court records.
In July 2018, Avent received a suspended three-year sentence and was placed on 18 months of supervised probation, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed several charges, including armed robbery and first-degree assault, court records show.
Court records indicate that a Cecil County grand jury handed up a 16-count indictment against Foreman on March 1, 2018, with charges including armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, and that, as of Thursday, an arrest warrant issued on that same day still had not been served, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.