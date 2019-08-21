ELKTON — An Elkton man who told investigators that he had been selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to raise money to purchase a truck — after they had caught him with nearly ¾ ounce of that drug in the wake of a traffic stop — has received a six-year prison term.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a six-year sentence on Steven Daniel Behrenshouser, 32, on Monday, after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute as part of a plea agreement.
In exchange, prosecutors dropped 10 related charges against Behrenshouser, including importing heroin/fentanyl into the state and possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl.
Cecil County Interim State's Attorney James Dellmyer and Behrenshouser's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Denise Winston, negotiated the plea agreement.
Behrenshouser, who received credit for the time that he spent in the county jail after his March arrest, will serve his six-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Elkton Police Department officers developed Behrenshouser as a suspect March 11, after another drug suspect gave consent for investigators to search his cellphone, police reported.
“While searching the cellphone, we found messages showing that the suspect was working with Steven Daniel Behrenshouser, selling controlled dangerous substances. The suspect working with Behrenshouser was found having white wax papers containing suspected heroin/fentanyl mix ... stamped ‘Lose Yourself,'” according to the charging document filed by the EPD officer who served as lead investigator.
Later that day, at approximately 3 p.m., EPD officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of East Pulaski Highway after it allegedly had crossed unsafely into the paths of other vehicles, police said. The vehicle was occupied by Behrenshouser and two other people, police added.
Investigators conducted searches after noticing a plastic bag containing clear plastic vials sticking out of Behrenshouser’s rear pants pocket, police reported.
Later at EPD’s headquarters on Railroad Avenue, after police had arrested Behrenshouser, investigators found a sock concealed inside the crotch area of his pants during a body search, police said. Inside that sock, police added, investigators found 143 packets bearing the street logo stamp “Just Blaze” and containing heroin/fentanyl.
They also found and confiscated 35 more packets containing that drug and bearing the stamp “Lose Yourself,” according to court records.
In addition, investigators found and seized 39 clear plastic vials also containing a mix of heroin and fentanyl, which is a highly potent synthetic opiate that is 50 times stronger that heroin, court records show.
The search also yielded a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, two hypodermic needles and $363, police reported.
Court records indicate that Behrenshouser confessed to buying heroin/fentanyl in Philadelphia and then selling and using the drug in Maryland.
“While interviewing Behrenshouser, he advised that he (had been) selling heroin/fentanyl to make money to buy a pickup truck. Behrenshouser also admits to being a user and to selling heroin/fentanyl to support his habit,” court records show.
