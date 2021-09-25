BALTIMORE — A man who was caught with nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine in Cecil County during a 2019 police investigation — most of which he sold to a covert drug agent — has received a six-year term in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III imposed the six-year sentence on the defendant, Nakir Ali Kiett, 25, of Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday during a courtroom hearing. The judge ordered Kiett to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his six-year prison term.
The investigation leading to Kiett’s arrest, conviction and six-year sentence started in the fall of 2019, when Cecil County Drug Task Force agents received information that a man known as “Omar” was selling methamphetamine in Cecil County, federal prosecutors said, adding that “Omar” was later identified as Kiett.
In August 2019, a confidential informant introduced an undercover officer to Kiett, according to prosecutors.
Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 30 of 2019, the undercover agent arranged and conducted five separate “controlled purchases” of methamphetamine from Kiett, prosecutors said.
The amount of methamphetamine that Kiett sold to the covert investigator during those five transactions totaled 150 grams, which is slightly more than a quarter-pound, prosecutors added. There are about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
On October 10, 2019, one day after obtaining a search warrant for Kiett and his vehicle, investigators arranged for another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from the suspect, prosecutors reported.
When Kiett arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location, investigators detained him and then searched his person and his vehicle, prosecutors said. While searching Kiett’s vehicle, prosecutors added, investigators confiscated approximately 61 additional grams of methamphetamine — slightly more than two ounces — after finding the drug in a space behind the vehicle’s radio.
In total, investigators purchased or seized approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine from Kiett between August 2019 and October 2019, prosecutors noted. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound.
“Kiett agrees and admits that he knowingly and intentionally possessed the . . . methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it,” a USAO spokesperson said.
On Wednesday, after Kiett’s sentencing, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the Department of Homeland Security and the Cecil County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) — which is comprised of some members of the Elkton Police Department, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police and the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office — for their work in the investigation. Lenzner also recognized Assistant U.S. Attorney Anatoly Smolkin, who prosecuted the case.
