ELKTON — A man caught with more than 10 pounds of marijuana and over one pound of cocaine during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East in May 2020 has received a seven-year sentence, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed the seven-year sentence on the defendant, Marcellis D. Mays, 39, of Windsor Mill, on Friday for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Mays had pleaded guilty to that charge in November, as a part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed several related charges.
Mays will serve his seven-year sentence in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The traffic stop leading to Mays’ arrest, conviction and sentence occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. on May 6, 2020 in the southbound lane of I-95, a short distance south of the North East/Rising Sun interstate ramps, after a Maryland State Police trooper spotted a black Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates and determined through a computer check that the vehicle had a suspended registration, police reported.
After noticing suspected signs of criminal activity, including Mays’ “unusual nervousness,” the trooper dispatched a fellow trooper and his specially trained scent dog to perform a sniff scan of the vehicle’s exterior, police said. During the sniff scan, police added, the dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Jeep, which, in turn, prompted investigators to search the vehicle.
Investigators found and confiscated 4,746 grams of marijuana, which translates to some nine grams shy of 10 and a half pounds, and 508 grams of cocaine while searching the Jeep, court records show. There are approximately 453 grams in a pound.
In addition, investigators seized $7,543 while searching the Jeep, according to court records.
