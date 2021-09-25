ELKTON — A man caught on an Elkton neighborhood street with 52 baggies holding heroin mixed with fentanyl in 2020 has received a seven-year prison term, after accepting a plea deal on the day his jury trial was scheduled to start, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 20-year sentence on the defendant, Leroy Alexander, 37, of the unit block of Whitehall Circle in Elkton, for possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and then suspended 13 years of the penalty during a courtroom hearing on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Alexander pleaded guilty to that possession-with-intent offense and, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed several related charges, including possession of an illegal drug with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Court records alleged that the defendant was within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center in Hollingsworth Manor when investigators confiscated the drug from Alexander and arrested him in late July 2020.
Alexander will serve his seven-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge gave Alexander credit for the 442 days — slightly more than 14 months — he served in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond after his arrest.
In addition, the judge ordered Alexander to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his seven-year term.
Assistant State’s Attorney Harold Scott Lewis and Alexander’s defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter, negotiated the plea agreement.
Ofc. Thomas Saulsbury of the Elkton Police Department arrested Alexander on July 7, after he and EPD Sgt. David Confer spotted Alexander on Road C, between Road 5 and Road 6, in the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, police said.
Aware that Alexander had an “active body search warrant” that had been signed by Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray, Saulsbury got out of the unmarked patrol vehicle and approached the suspect, police added.
“I observed Alexander drop suspected heroin/fentanyl from his person,” Saulsbury reported in court records.
Investigators confiscated 52 baggies containing heroin/fentanyl from Alexander, according to court records, which further indicate that the substance had been parceled into blue wax papers bearing a “Wonka” stamp, the street brand name, and had a total weight of about five grams, slightly less than a quarter-ounce.
They also seized a knotted plastic baggie containing one gram of suspect marijuana and $511 in cash from Alexander, court records alleged.
