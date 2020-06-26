ELKTON — A man caught with heroin, guns and other evidence when investigators raided an Elkton-area residence in 2018 has received a one-year jail term, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Visiting Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman imposed a three-year sentence on the defendant, Jakeel Dashawn Hammond, 24, of Aberdeen, for possession of heroin with intent to distribute and then suspended two years of it during a hearing on Wednesday, court records show.
The judge ordered Hammond to serve three years of supervised probation, after completing his one-year term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald recommended a 10-year sentence with seven years of it suspended, which would have left Hammond with a three-year prison term. Fitzgerald’s recommendation reflected the top of state sentencing guidelines, which set a penalty range of one to three years of active incarceration for Hammond. (State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors.)
In January, Hammond pleaded guilty to the possession-of-heroin-with-intent-to-distribute charge, as part of a plea agreement reached by Fitzgerald and Hammond’s assistant public defender, Michael Barry Fiol.
As part of that plea deal, prosecutors dismissed eight related charges against Hammond, including distribution of heroin mixed with fentanyl and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, court records show..
Hammond’s sentencing originally had been scheduled for April 7. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions at the courthouse, however, that hearing was postponed and reset for June 24.
Cecil County Drug Task Force members arrested Hammond on Nov. 2, 2018 while raiding a residence in the 300 block of Willow Drive, which is part of the Winding Brook community off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, according to court records.
Members of the Maryland STATE team assisted during the raid, which occurred after CCDTF investigators had developed Hammond as a suspect and had linked him to that residence, court records show.
Investigators found and confiscated five plastic baggies containing heroin, police said. Stamped on each baggie was the word “Diablo,” the street brand name or logo, police added.
Searchers also seized a black digital scale, a rifle, a shotgun, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, $300 and three cell phones, court records show.
Investigators downloaded communication records from the confiscated cell phones and “observed numerous text messages implicating Hammond in the distribution of heroin,” according to court records.
Regarding the seized rifle, shotgun and ammunition, the lead investigator explained in court documents, “It should be noted that Hammond is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a history of drug charges/use.”
