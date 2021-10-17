ELKTON — A man who burglarized his neighbor’s barn near Elkton — while armed with a loaded handgun and marine flare gun, as well as a machete — has received a one-year jail term, according to court records.
The defendant, Kevin Lipford, 25, also was under the influence of prescription anti-anxiety pills at the time of the February incident, based on an admission that he made to an investigator shortly after his arrest, court records show.
Retired Carroll County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Raymond E. Beck Sr. imposed a 10-year sentence on Lipford during an Oct. 4 hearing and then suspended nine years of the penalty, after Lipford pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
In addition, the judge imposed a 90-day sentence on the Lipford for handgun on person, to which the defendant also pleaded guilty as part of the plea deal, according to court records. Beck made that 90-day sentence concurrent with the first penalty.
Lipford received credit for approximately eight months that he had served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest in February.
The judge ordered Lipford to serve two years of supervised probation after completing the balance of his one-year jail term.
A Maryland State Police trooper arrested Lipford on a property in the 400 block of Muddy Lane near Elkton on Feb. 4 while conducting an on-scene investigation, after receiving a burglary-in-progress complaint, police reported.
The trooper made the arrest after Lipford reportedly fired several shots from a handgun at the rear of the property, drawing the trooper’s attention while he was speaking to the complainant near the front of the residence, police said. The trooper followed the sound of gunshots and found an armed Lipford, whom he took into custody, police added.
Court records indicate that Lipford admitted to trespassing onto the property and to going through property in the barn. Lipford also purported that he had consumed 11 Xanax tablets earlier in the afternoon and that he was "so high that he did not know what he was doing," according to court records.
In addition to the loaded handgun and machete, Lipford was armed with a loaded marine flare gun and an expendable baton, court records show.
The trooper started his investigation at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, after the property owner reported that a security camera at her Muddy Lane residence had sent a video alert to her cell phone at about 12:35 p.m. that day, police said.
The video showed a man entering the victim’s property and then walking into the barn, where he remained for approximately 45 minutes before exiting and apparently leaving the premises, police added.
“Examination of the surveillance footage showed the male exiting the barn with a large machete and handgun affixed to the right side of his body in a holster,” according to charging documents.
While speaking with the victim near the front of her property, the trooper heard “several handgun rounds being fired in extremely close proximity from the rear of the residence,” prompting the trooper to move to the back of the lot to investigate, police reported.
The trooper then saw a man standing near the rear wood line, and he looked like the person seen in the surveillance video, police said. After noticing “a large Gerber machete and black handgun hanging from (the suspect’s) pants belt,” the trooper arrested the man, who was later identified as Lipford, police added.
