ELKTON — A man caught with child pornography when investigators raided his Elkton residence in June 2018 has received an 18-month jail term, after accepting a binding plea deal, according to court records.
The defendant, Jarryd Ray Blankenbiller, 24, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, as part of a binding plea agreement in which prosecutors then dismissed six related charges, including promoting and, or, distributing child pornography.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a five-year sentence on Blankenbiller and then suspended all but 18 months of it for his first conviction, in accordance with the binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Lee and Blankenbiller’s Elkton-based defense lawyer, Bradley Moore.
The judge then imposed consecutive five-year sentences on Blankenbiller for his remaining two convictions, suspending both of them.
Sexton ordered Blankenbiller to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term, which he will serve in the Cecil County Detention Center. As some of the probation conditions, Blankenbiller must undergo counseling and submit to polygraph exams and other forms of monitoring.
Also part of the binding plea deal, the judge ordered Blankenbiller to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years. The Cecil County Sex Offender Registry allows police to monitor convicted sex offenders and citizens to keep tabs on them.
The investigation by Det. Josh Leffew of the Elkton Police Department started shortly after New Castle County Police Department detectives raided Blankenbiller’s residence in the 100 block of High Street on June 19, 2018, according to court records.
NCCPD detectives conducted the raid as part of an investigation in an unrelated criminal case — one involving Blankenbiller’s housemates, not him, court records show.
During that raid, investigators confiscated all electronic devices inside the residence, including Blankenbiller’s cell phone, which contained numerous photos depicting children “engaged in sexual conduct,” according to the nine-count indictment that a Cecil County grand jury handed up against him in February.
That prompted an EPD investigation in which detectives were able to link Blankenbiller to those confiscated child pornography photos, according to court records, which also indicate that Blankenbiller admitted that he owned the electronic device and the photos on it.
