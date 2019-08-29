ELKTON — A man accused of committing an armed robbery at an Elkton-area convenience store on the day after Christmas has received an 18-month jail term, after accepting a plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a seven-year sentence on Darren Myron Yellowdy, 52, of Elkton, and then suspended all but 18 months of it, after the defendant entered an Alford plea to robbery Tuesday.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Prosecutors dropped 10 related charges against Yellowdy, including armed robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft, as part of the plea deal reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin and Yellowdy’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Edwin B. Fockler IV.
The judge ordered Yellowdy to serve three years of supervised probation, after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center, where, according to court records, he has been jailed without bond since his arrest March 18 arrest.
Also charged after the incident, Yellowdy’s ex-wife, Violet Layner Jennings (aka Yellowdy), 46, of Port Deposit, is scheduled for a Sept. 18 jury trial, court records show. She, too, has been held in the county jail without bond since her arrest some five months ago.
Police reported that a gunman — now identified as Yellowdy — entered the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Elkton Road at approximately 5:15 a.m. Dec. 26 and asked the cashier to make change for a dollar bill, which he placed on the counter.
The employee, however, refused, police said. At that point, police added, Yellowdy lifted his sweatshirt to expose the handle of a pistol in his waistband and demanded money.
After the worker handed Yellowdy an unspecified sum of money, the robber fled from the store and was last seen running across Elkton Road, police reported.
While searching the area for the suspect, one the numerous Maryland State Police troopers on scene found a black sweatshirt with a green drawstring that had been discarded on the right shoulder of southbound Elkton Road, court records show.
A store surveillance camera had videotaped the holdup, and the recovered sweatshirt matched the one worn by the gunman seen in the footage, court records show.
MSP investigators later gleaned a photo of the gunman from that video and circulated it on social media and in newspapers, including the Cecil Whig, in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Investigators swabbed the recovered sweatshirt for DNA and then sent those swabs to a lab for analysis, according to court records. The DNA gleaned from that sweatshirt matched the DNA of Jennings, court records show.
After MSP Tfc. John Wildman, lead detective, received the DNA results, investigators found Jennings and interviewed her, police said. Jennings admitted to driving Yellowdy to a liquor store that is close to the 7-Eleven on the date that it was robbed, police added.
“Yellowdy told Jennings that he was going to rob the store. Jennings stated that she believed him to be joking. Yellowdy was wearing the previously described sweatshirt when he exited the vehicle in the parking lot (of the liquor store). Jennings stated that Yellowdy borrowed the sweatshirt from her,” court records show.
Jennings told detectives that Yellowdy returned to the vehicle a short time later, no longer wearing the sweatshirt, police said. Jennings also told investigators that Yellowdy was carrying money, police added.
Investigators learned from Jennings that Yellowdy had told her that he had gotten into “some type of altercation” with the 7-Eleven cashier and that he later “made numerous self-incriminating statements after the robbery, including that he needed to check the paper for his photo,” according to court records.
“Jennings stated that she saw a photograph of the robbery suspect from the 7-Eleven and knew that it was Yellowdy. Jennings stated that Yellowdy utilized her BB gun to commit the robbery,” court records show.
During the interview, Wildman showed a photo of the robbery suspect to Jennings, who identified Yellowdy as the person in that picture, police reported.
Investigators arrested Jennings and Yellowdy in March, shortly after that interview, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.