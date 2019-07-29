ELKTON — A man who stole more than $100,000 from an Elkton-area company over a six-year period while employed there has received an 18-month jail term.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Eric Zachariah Garcia-Nieves, 47, of Elkton, and then suspended eight and a half years of it during Friday’s courtroom proceeding.
Whelan ordered Garcia-Nieves to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
The sentence imposed by Whelan relates to Garcia-Nieves’ conviction for theft scheme of more than $100,000, one of several charges that a jury found him guilty of in May after deliberating approximately three hours at the conclusion of a three-day-long trial.
Jurors also convicted Garcia-Nieves of embezzlement misappropriation, a misdemeanor that merged into the theft scheme conviction at sentencing. In addition, the jury found Garcia-Nieves guilty of five mirroring and lesser charges.
Garcia-Nieves stole more than $100,000 from Atlantic Fabricators in the 400 block of West Pulaski Highway between 2012 and 2018 while holding a fiduciary position with that company, court records show. At trial, prosecutors maintained that Garcia-Nieves used company funds to make payments on his personal credit card and that he gave himself unauthorized pay raises, which also came out of the company’s account.
Maryland State Police investigators arrested Garcia-Nieves on Dec. 18, according to court records, which also indicate that he was was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond later that day.
According to Cecil Whig archives, Atlantic Fabricators heats, molds and wields metal to construct water towers, oil tanks and similar items.
