ELKTON — A man who was caught with a loaded handgun and other purported contraband when investigators raided an Elkton residence in November — while he was free on bond in a criminal case in which he opened fire on a North East street in August 2020 — has received a five-year sentence, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant, Dorron Lamonte Jackson, 29, of the 300 block of Friendship Road in Elkton, during a May 2 courtroom hearing, court records show. The judge levied the sentence moments after Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dropped related charges.
Sexton made that sentence consecutive to a five-year prison term she had imposed on Jackson in March for the same criminal charge — this one, however, relating to Jackson opening fire on four people at the intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street, off Main Street, in North East, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2020.
No one was wounded during the shooting incident, which took place on a normally quiet street on the southern end of downtown North East, close to North East Community Park. The shooting prompted nearby residents to take cover, according to court records.
In the criminal case relating to the August 2020 shooting incident, Sexton specifically imposed a 15-year sentence on Jackson and suspended 10 years of the penalty, leaving him with a five-year prison term.
Now, after receiving a consecutive five-year term on May 2 in the criminal case relating to the November police-raid case, Jackson is serving a combined 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of the sentence imposed on May 2, Sexton ordered Jackson to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his prison term.
In Jackson’s most recent adjudicated criminal case, court records indicate that Elkton Police Department investigators and members of the Maryland State Police Gun Unit arrived at 311 Friendship Rd. on Nov. 18 to conduct a court-approved search of the home and his vehicle.
While searching a 2018 Kia Sorento on the property, investigators confiscated a Taurus Slim PT709 handgun loaded with 9mm rounds, including one in the chamber, after finding the weapon inside a “Supreme” satchel on the passenger floorboard, and $125 in the passenger compartment, according to court records. Surveilling investigators had witnessed Jackson exit that car moments earlier, after he had driven the vehicle to the Friendship Road residence, court records further show.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has a second-degree assault conviction on his criminal record, court records show. (That second-degree assault conviction also is the basis for the illegal-firearm-possession conviction relating to the August 2020 shooting incident in North East.)
Police also reported in court records that, while searching the Friendship Road residence, investigators seized a bag holding 57 grams of suspect marijuana after finding it inside a kitchen cabinet above the refrigerator, according to court records. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
Moreover, police reported in court records that investigators confiscated a scale covered in suspect marijuana residue after finding it on the refrigerator. In addition, police reported in court records that they also found a Glock extended gun magazine, which was inside a bedroom safe; a Pro Mag extended magazine, a 9mm round and two cell phones.
At the time of his November arrest, Jackson was free on an unsecured $20,000 bond while awaiting his Cecil County Circuit Court trial relating to the August 2020 shooting incident.
Jackson was facing 19 charges in that criminal case, including four counts each of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, court records show. Jackson initially had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, before the case was presented to a Cecil County grand jury, according to court records.
Court records relating to that shooting-incident case show that Jackson was released from the Cecil County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond on Sept. 17, 2020 and that he was ordered held without bond on March 9, 2021 after he allegedly failed to comply with pre-trial release conditions.
Moreover, according to court records, Jackson was released, once again, on April 9, 2021 — this time on an unsecured $20,000 bond. A defendant free on an unsecured bond doesn’t pay the specified amount of the bond — unless he fails to appear for court. As part of Jackson’s pre-trial release, he was required to wear an ankle monitor, which was not working, court records show.
