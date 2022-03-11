ELKTON — A man who opened fire on four people on a normally quiet street close to North East Community Park — prompting nearby residents to take cover — received a five-year prison term Tuesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant, Dorron Lamonte Jackson Jr., 29, of Elkton, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and then suspended 10 years of the penalty, leaving Jackson with a five-year term that he will serve in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The judge ordered Jackson to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed 18 related charges that had been filed against Jackson, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime violence and four counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
No one was wounded during the shooting incident, which occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2020 near the intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street, off Main Street, at the southern end of downtown North East.
Investigators identified Jackson as the shooter and reported that the purported victims – two men and two women – did not know Jackson.
Court records indicate that seconds before the shooting, witnesses “heard someone yell, ‘Come on (expletive).’” In addition, according to court records, witnesses reported that the victims got into a car directly after they had been fired upon, and chased the vehicle in which Jackson fled.
North East Police Department officers arrested Jackson within 30 minutes after the shooting, police said. They did so after a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a silver vehicle occupied by Jackson on Old Elk Neck Road, after receiving a radioed BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) dispatch from NEPD officers, police added.
The victims told investigators that they were traveling in a white car on Beech Street, when a silver vehicle pulled in front of them, blocking the road briefly, before pulling away, police reported.
Then the white car turned onto Second Street and the occupants got out of the vehicle in front of a residence, police said. At that point, police added, the silver vehicle reappeared at the nearby intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street.
The victims told investigators that they then saw a man get out of the silver vehicle, yell something and start shooting at them, prompting them to run away, court records show.
A married couple that lives nearby witnessed the shooting, and the husband and wife gave similar accounts of what they saw to investigators, court records show.
After the shots rang out, the husband acted out of concern for his family, police reported.
“(The husband) said he then had his wife and daughter, who were on the porch of their residence, go inside the residence and get down on the floor,” court records show.
Several other residents told investigators that they heard numerous gunshots, causing them to look.
