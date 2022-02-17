ELKTON — A man who admittedly fired several bullets at an Elkton home – while his wife was inside the dwelling – received an eight-year prison term on Thursday.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis, Jr. imposed a 20-year sentence on the defendant, Gary Eugene Reed, 67, for first-degree assault and then suspended 17 years of that penalty.
Davis also imposed a mandatory minimum five-year sentence on Reed for use of a firearm in the commission of felony or a crime of violence and made it consecutive to Reed’s penalty for first-degree assault.
In addition, the judge imposed a maximum five-year sentence on Reed for reckless endangerment and made it concurrent with the other two penalties.
The overall sentence imposed by Davis was at the top of state sentencing guidelines, which set a penalty range of three to eight years of active incarceration for Reed. State sentencing guidelines are based on the defendant’s criminal record and other factors.
Davis ordered Reed to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge listed alcohol treatment and counseling as one of Reed’s probation conditions.
The sentence levied by the judge fell short of a recommendation made by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald, who had sought 15 years of active incarceration for Reed. The penalty imposed by Davis was three years more than that requested by Reed’s defense lawyer, Warren Brown, who had asked the judge to impose a five-year sentence on his client.
A Cecil County Circuit Court jury found Reed guilty of those three charges in October, after deliberating for approximately three and a half hours at the conclusion of a two-day-long trial.
The jury, however, acquitted Reed of the most serious charges – attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, which are punishable by up to life in prison and 30 years in prison respectively.
At trial, the prosecution and the defense told jurors that no one disputed that Reed opened fire on a locked kitchen door at a Delaware Avenue residence at about 9 p.m. on June 14, 2020 while disputing with his wife, Evelyn Reed, who was in that kitchen, on the other side of that barrier.
At question was this: What was Reed’s intent when he fired those shots at that house?
Fitzgerald and her co-counsel, Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Alyssa Reilly, maintained that Reed was trying to kill his wife when he opened fire on that kitchen door and that he was attempting to do likewise when, seconds later, he shot another bullet into a kitchen window.
After that last bullet shattered the glass and then ripped through a refrigerator and a wall, Reed climbed through that kitchen window — cutting himself on the shards of glass — and went into the house, looking for his wife, who already had fled — unwounded, according to prosecutors. Evelyn Reed ran to a nearby property and called police while hiding behind a bush.
Reed testified, however, that he simply was trying to shoot open the locked kitchen door so he could enter the house and talk to his wife face to face amid a protracted incident between the two. As for the gunshot through that kitchen window, Reed testified that he accidentally fired that round when his hand slipped, blaming his alcohol consumption for the unplanned discharge of his firearm.
Police testimony indicated that the five bullet holes in that kitchen door were clustered near the lock, a fact that Brown stressed at trial. Brown acknowledged to jurors that it would be ludicrous for someone to shoot his or her way into a house — just to speak to someone face to face. But Brown then emphasized that his client’s judgement was clouded by alcohol.
Moreover, according to Brown, alcoholism plagued Reed for decades and it caused him to lose his business and triggered numerous upheavals in his marriage to Evelyn Reed. The couple had been together nearly 30 years, Brown reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.