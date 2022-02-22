ELKTON — A man who fired gunshots into an Elkton townhouse in May 2020 — seriously wounding a boy in the knee and a man in the lower back — received a 30-year prison term on Friday.
The defendant, Robert Eugene Hammond IV, 25, of Elkton, indiscriminately opened fire into the townhouse at 122 Huntsman Dr. shortly before 3 p.m. on May 11, 2020.
In September, at the conclusion of a three-day-long bench trial, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. found Hammond guilty of first-degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and eight other charges relating to that incident. Hammond opted not to testify in his own defense at trial.
Hammond’s brother, Cody Allen Hammond, now 20; and their half-brother, Jason Tyler “TY” Holland, now 27, also allegedly opened fired at the house with him, sending a total of 13 bullets ripping through walls and windows on both floors and all sides of the residence. Each charged with more than 30 offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, Hammond’s co-defendants are awaiting their jury trials.
The defense maintained at trial that Robert Hammond and his co-defendants were acting in self-defense, after a man inside that Huntsman Drive townhouse inexplicably and randomly fired a rifle several times outwards from the front door of the dwelling. A nearby house was struck by the rounds, but no one was wounded. That man has not been charged in connection with the incident.
A home security camera yielded a video of that man — the homeowner — firing out the residence’s front door, and it was played in the courtroom at trial and again during Friday’s sentencing. In addition, home security cameras provided footage of Hammond and his co-defendants — all armed with handguns — walking to that Huntsman Drive residence some four minutes after the fact and opening fire.
From the bench on Friday, the judge emphasized that Hammond and his co-defendants did not report the initial shooting at 122 Huntsman Dr. to police, nor did they remain at a safe distance from the dwelling that had been perceived to be a threat. Instead, according to the judge, Hammond and his co-defendants took matters into their own hands after a significant period of time had elapsed.
“Four minutes later, the guys come back with handguns . . . We’re well beyond self-defense at that point. It was a moment to exact revenge,” Davis opined.
A 6-year-old boy, who was playing with toys in a second-floor bedroom inside that dwelling, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his knee; a 25-year-old man suffered a wound to his lower back and a 31-year-old woman’s foot was grazed by a bullet. All of them were described as “non-life-threatening” wounds.
Before paramedics arrived, Elkton Police Department Ofc. Thomas Saulsbury applied a tourniquet near the boy’s wound as he and fellow EPD officers provided initial medical treatment to the youngster, based on police body camera footage played in the courtroom during the trial.
The video shows the boy, clearly frightened, crying out in pain as the officers speak soothingly to him while treating him outside the townhouse. The boy was taken to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., where the youngster underwent an emergency surgery and a second surgery.
Addressing the judge moments before sentencing, Hammond maintained that it wasn’t his intention to shoot the boy. “I apologize to (the boy). It had nothing to do with him,” Hammond said while standing at the defense table. Hammond stressed that if he could go back in time he would “take it back” and change what happened that day.
The contrition that Hammond exhibited during his allocution on Friday, however, was in stark contrast to a comment that he had made to then-EPD Det. Lindsey Ziegenfuss after he had been arrested on the night of the shooting incident. Ziegenfuss testified at trial that Hammond showed disregard for the young victim, after she had informed Hammond that the boy would survive his gunshot wound.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis reiterated that particular segment of Ziegenfuss’ trial testimony during Friday’s sentencing.
“He said, ‘(Expletive) that six-year old. I don’t give a (expletive) about that six-year-old’,” Lewis told the judge, recalling what Hammond told the EPD investigator, based on Ziegenfuss’ trial testimony.
Lewis reported in the courtroom that the boy still suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome, listing insomnia and hyper-vigilance as some of his lingering symptoms, and that he continues to undergo mental health counseling. Fireworks, a backfiring vehicle and other loud sounds frighten the boy, according to Lewis. The prosecutor also told the judge that the boy is no longer an Honor Roll student in the aftermath of the incident.
“There’s nothing worse than stealing the innocence of a child,” Lewis told the judge.
Hammond’s sister, Chelsey Marie Hammond, 24, tearfully asked the judge for leniency on behalf of her brother, commenting, “Everybody makes mistakes.”
Chelsey Hammond proffered that she and the rest of the Hammond family have since moved out of the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, which they believe had been a bad influence on them, and that they have made positive changes in their lives. (Hollingsworth Manor is a short walking distance from Huntsman Drive, where the shooting incident occurred.)
“It was terrible what happened,” she said of the incident before opining, “It’s not fair at all,” referring to the fact that investigators charged Hammond and his two co-defendants but did not do likewise with the initial shooter, the man who purportedly fired a gun out the front door at 122 Huntsman Dr.
Hammond’s mother, Crystal Louise Hammond, 45, made similar comments to the judge moments later. She emphasized that her son is a good-hearted man and that, contrary to his physical appearance, one marked by a thick beard and numerous tattoos, he is “not a bully.”
During his allocution, Hammond contended that he was acting in self-defense and expressed his dissatisfaction that law enforcement officers charged him while “nothing happen(ed) to the other party.” It wasn’t his intent to shoot the boy, according to Hammond.
Before sentencing Hammond, the judge commented, “This is not about the intent. This is about the reckless disregard for life.”
Davis imposed a maximum 25-year sentence on Hammond for first-degree assault and then suspended 15 years of the penalty, leaving a 10-year prison term. The judge also levied a consecutive 20-year sentence on Hammond for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and then suspended half of it, leaving another 10-year prison term.
In addition, Davis imposed a consecutive 15-year sentence on Hammond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and then suspended five years of the penalty, leaving a third 10-year prison term. Hammond is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he was convicted of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute in September 2019, some eight months before the shooting incident, and he received a 15-day sentence for that crime, court records show.
The judge also imposed suspended, consecutive one-year sentences on Hammond for related convictions on misdemeanor charges of wearing, carrying and, or, transporting a handgun; possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and illegal possession of ammunition.
At the conclusion of the bench trial in September, the judge found Hammond guilty of those offenses and four others, which merged into more serious convictions at sentencing.
As for the most serious charges against Hammond — attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and the conspiracy and gun counts related to those offenses — Davis dismissed them in response to a mid-trial motion made by Hammond’s defense lawyer, Edward A. Richitelli, who successfully had argued that prosecutors did not meet their burden of proof.
On Friday, in addition to incarceration, Davis ordered Hammond to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 30-year prison term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The sentence imposed by the judge fell short of a recommendation made by Lewis, who had sought 47 years of active incarceration for Hammond. Lewis explained to the judge, “I want him (the wounded boy) to be a grown man when (Hammond) gets out.”
Richitelli asked the judge not to exceed five years when sentencing Hammond. The defense lawyer argued that such a penalty is in line with the maximum sentence for reckless endangerment. Richitelli believes that the purported, initial shooter at 122 Huntsman Dr. should have have been charged with reckless endangerment or a similar offense and that Hammond deserves no more than that penalty.
“He gets a pass, a free pass,” Richitelli told the judge, referring to the man who purportedly fired a rifle out the front door of 122 Huntsman Dr.
EPD investigators recovered several spent bullet casings and one live round in the area where Hammond and his co-defendants had been shooting outside the Huntsman Drive townhouse, according to police trial testimony. The recovered casings were .25 caliber, .380 caliber and 7.62 caliber.
During a police search of Hammond’s bedroom inside his residence at 103 Cow Ln., which is a short walking distance from the targeted Huntsman Drive townhouse, investigators recovered .25 caliber, .380 caliber and 7.62 caliber ammunition — the same calibers as the evidence collected at the shooting scene, EPD investigators testified.
“He (Hammond) was the supplier of the guns and the ammunition,” Lewis maintained during his closing argument at trial.
Investigators were unable to recover the guns used by Hammond and his co-defendants, according to state testimony.
In addition, while searching Hammond’s house, investigators confiscated small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine — less than one gram of each drug, a police witness testified.
Evidence and testimony presented by prosecutors indicated that investigators collected six spent .22 caliber casings inside the Huntsman Drive townhouse, where the man purportedly had fired a rifle out the front door of that dwelling, and that at least three of those fired bullets were recovered after striking objects in that general area, including a house on nearby Pheasant Drive.
