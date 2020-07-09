ELKTON — A man charged with attempted second-degree murder after he stabbed his roommate in the neck with a buck knife during what was an otherwise low-key argument inside their North East apartment has received an 18-month jail term, as part of a binding plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Shortly after the incident, which occurred on Dec. 28 inside an apartment in the 100 block of High Street, the defendant — Carl Wade Bodina, 57 — told investigators that he “ran out of his bipolar medication, which may have contributed to his escalated emotions,” police reported at the time.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed an eight-year sentence on Bodina during a July 1 hearing and then suspended six and a half years of the penalty, after Bodina pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, court records show.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal history and other factors, set a penalty range of three to eight years of active incarceration for Bodina. Steven Barlow, a Cecil County States Attorney’s Office investigator, reported that Bodina has an otherwise clean criminal record. “He has no prior criminal cases,” Barlow said.
The sentence imposed by Whelan reflects a binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Denise Lee Williams and Assistant Public Defender Michael Barry Fiol, who represented Bodina. As part of that binding deal, prosecutors dismissed attempted second-degree murder and two remaining charges, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Also in accordance with the binding plea agreement, the judge ordered Bodina to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention, where he had been held without bond since his arrest in late December. Whelan gave Bodina credit for the six months he had served in the county jail as a pre-trial inmate.
Bodina must undergo mental health counseling and treatment, as one of the conditions of his supervised probation. “He is in need of mental health treatment,” Barlow said, noting that investigators believe that Bodina’s mental health issues spurred the incident.
In addition to considering Bodina’s mental health issues, prosecutors offered the binding plea deal because investigators had not been able locate the victim – the state’s key witness, according to Barlow, who commented, “The state lacks the cooperation of the victim.”
North East Police Department officers rushed to Bodina’s shared residence in the 100 block of High Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, after the victim had fled from his nearby apartment, knocked on that door and told the person who lives there that his roommate had stabbed him, police said. The resident called 911, police added.
“(The victim) had a large and deep cut on his neck that was nearly six inches in length. He advised that his roommate, Carl, engaged in a minor verbal altercation with him and that Carl had stabbed him in the neck. He advised that the argument wasn’t even that serious and that he didn’t understand why Carl would do that,” according to charging documents.
Officers went to the apartment where the stabbing had occurred and found Bodina there, police said. When they asked Bodina where the knife was that he had used to stab his roommate, he told them that it was in his pocket, police added.
Investigators then recovered a black and gray folding buck knife while conducting a pat-down search on Bodina, police reported.
“Mr. Bodina stated that he only stabbed (the alleged victim) because he had assaulted him first. Mr. Bodina did not have any visible signs of injury. At this time, Mr. Bodina was placed under arrest,” according to court records.
Bodina told officers that the assault had occurred in his bedroom, where investigators found a “small amount of blood” on the sheets of the suspect’s bed, police reported.
After investigators had read Bodina his Miranda rights, he made “several admissions of guilt over the course of the next couple of hours,” according to police.
Bodina insisted that he stabbed the alleged victim in self-defense and apologized for stabbing him, police said. But then, Bodina agreed that he “deserved to go to jail,” police added.
“Mr. Bodina proceeded to threaten to kill everyone involved in the incident, should he ever be released,” investigators noted in a written statement of probable cause, listing the NEPD officers who responded to the scene, the victim and “even his landlord,” who is his minister, as those specified in his threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.