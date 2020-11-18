ELKTON — A Cecil County man received an 18-month jail term Monday for his role in a rash of shed burglaries in an Elkton neighborhood off East Main Street in the summer of 2017, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed three five-year sentences on the defendant, Brian Keith Roberts, 26, of North East, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary as part of a plea deal, court records show.
Sexton then suspended all but six months of each sentence, the last two of which the judge ran consecutively — leaving Roberts with 18 months of active incarceration. The judge gave Roberts credit for 349 days that he had served after his arrest.
In addition, Sexton ordered Roberts to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term.
One of Roberts’ co-defendants — Brandy H. Stacey, now 37, of Elkton — received a suspended three-year sentence in February 2019 for her role, after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
The judge ordered Stacey to serve three years of supervised probation, with special conditions that she participate in Cecil County Adult Drug Court and that she pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to the victims.
In November 2017, the other co-defendant — Brandon K. Hamilton, now 28, of Elkton — received a 10-year sentence for his role in the spree, after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Elkton Police Department investigators arrested Roberts, Hamilton and Stacey in July 2017, after conducting a court-approved raid at a residence in the 200 block of Locust Lane in Elkton, where a man who had been developed as a suspect — Stephen L. Molitor, 67 — was living, police said.
The criminal case against Molitor has since been dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.
Locust Lane is one of the roads on which some of the eight shed burglaries occurred between June 4, 2017 and June 24, 2017, while nearby Hermitage Drive is the other, police reported.
The suspects stood accused of breaking into eight outbuildings on Locust Lane and Hermitage Drive during a three-week period in June 2017 and stealing thousands of dollars in property, including lawn mowers, weed eaters, snow blowers, bicycles and power tools, police reported.
