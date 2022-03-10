BALTIMORE — A federal judge sentenced a Harford County man to 18 and a half years in prison for his role in an attempted carjacking in which the victim — a delivery driver — was fatally shot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher imposed a 222-month sentence on the defendant, Amir Stanley Turner, 20, of Edgewood, on Friday for carjacking resulting in death, a federal criminal charge to which Turner pleaded guilty as part of the plea agreement.
The judge ordered Turner to serve five years of supervised probation after he is released from federal prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system, meaning Turner likely will serve his entire 18 1/2-year term.
Turner’s two alleged co-conspirators are facing state criminal charges after their arrests.
Federal prosecutors reported that, according to Turner’s guilty plea, Turner and at least two co-conspirators attempted to carjack a victim whom federal prosecutors identified only as “T.Y.” on Feb. 10, 2019 in Edgewood. T.Y. was working as a delivery driver for a local restaurant when the fatal incident occurred.
“As T.Y. was delivering food to a residence in Edgewood . . . he saw an individual enter his vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, and ran to prevent the perpetrators from taking the vehicle. As Turner and his associates tried to take the vehicle, T.Y. fought back, hitting Turner’s associates with an expandable baton. When T.Y. refused to retreat and stop the confrontation, Turner shot T.Y. multiple times and Turner and his associates fled the scene,” a USAO spokeswoman outlined.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies found T.Y. lying on the ground next to the Honda and documented that driver’s side door was open and that an expandable baton adjacent to him, according to the spokeswoman. T.Y. had suffered gunshot wounds to his hand, back, and chest, the spokeswoman said, adding that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Turner, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, waived his juvenile status and consented to be prosecuted as an adult for this offense, the spokeswoman reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.