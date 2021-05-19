ELKTON - A man who fired at least a dozen bullets into a docked boat near Chesapeake City - while a married couple and their child were sleeping onboard the vessel - received a 12-year prison term Tuesday after accepting a plea deal.
The defendant, Samuel Noah Staten, 49, admitted to Maryland State Police investigators that he opened fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, at Harbor North Marina in the 100 block of River Road, south of Chesapeake City, where he was living on his sailboat, according to court records.
Staten maintained that he fired numerous rounds because he believed that a man and a woman were pointing guns at him as he walked off a dock, court records show.
MSP investigators confirmed that the man and the woman identified by Staten docked their boat at that marina, police said. They also confirmed, however, that that couple had not been present at the marina during the time Staten opened fire, police added.
Staten was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, prosecutors reported.
The sound of gunfire stirred the family that had been sleeping below deck on a boat neighboring Staten's vessel, according to court records, which further indicate that the husband noticed bullet holes in a window "in close proximity" to where he, his wife and their child had been sleeping.
Court records indicate that MSP investigators responded to the marina after the husband, who had confronted Staten, called 911 and that they arrested Staten at the scene.
MSP investigators documented "at least 12 bullet holes on the exterior of (the victims') boat," including ones that damaged a television inside the vessel and a dinghy, according to court records.
After the suspect gave consent, MSP investigators searched Staten's 26-foot Erikson sailboat and confiscated a mini Ruger 14 rifle, a Sig P230 pistol, more than 170 founds of ammunition and four magazines for the rifle, court records show.
On Tuesday, during a Cecil County Circuit Court proceeding, Staten pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment - with each offense relating to a different person who was onboard the fired-upon boat. The defendant also pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a total of 18 years in sentences on Staten. After the judge suspended three years of one penalty and made one three-year sentence concurrent, the sentences translate to a 12-year prison term for Staten.
Specifically, the judge imposed three maximum, five-year sentences on Staten for reckless endangerment, making the second and third penalty consecutive to those preceding them. The judge suspended three years of the third sentence.
In addition, Baynes imposed a consecutive three-year sentence on Staten for malicious destruction of property and then suspended it.
The judge also ordered Staten to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 12-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Assistant State's Attorney Nathaniel Bowen and Staten's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Thomas Klenk, negotiated the plea agreement.
