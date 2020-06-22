PERRYVILLE - A homicide investigation is underway after an unknown person stabbed a man to death inside his Perryville apartment, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Chad Thomas Petroulis, who was found dead inside his apartment in the 300 block of Mansion Drive on June 15 - one week ago, police said.
CCSO detectives had responded to that unit, which is one of several inside an apartment building, to conduct a "death investigation," also known as an "unattended death," after the person who discovered Petroulis' body contacted authorities, police added. CCSO officials have not released the name of the person who found Petroulis' body, nor the circumstances surrounding that discovery.
"The responding officers determined that the death was suspicious, based on their observations. As the investigation progressed, it was determined that the death was a homicide. It was determined that Mr. Petroulis died as a result of a stab wound to the upper torso," said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The Perryville Police Department is assisting CCSO detectives and the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was performed on Petroulis, which resulted in that agency ruling his death a homicide, confirming the suspicions of the initial investigators, police reported.
During the on-scene investigation, detectives noticed no signs of forced entry into Petroulis' apartment, according to Holmes. Because of the ongoing homicide investigation, Holmes was not at liberty to release more information, as of Monday afternoon.
"The investigation is still active and no further details are being released, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation," Holmes explained.
Anyone with information that might help in this murder investigation is asked to call CCSO Det. Tyler Price at 410-392-2124.
