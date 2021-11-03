ELKTON — A man is facing more than 25 years in sentences after a jury found him guilty of several charges relating to investigators confiscating crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin mixed with fentanyl, two guns and other evidence while raiding his residence near Perryville in January, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Jurors deliberated approximately 90 minutes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the conclusion of the two-day trial before finding the defendant, Jesse David Cogdell, 43, guilty of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of firearms and several other charges, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes, who presided over the trial, set Cogdell’s sentencing for Jan. 13. Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald prosecuted Cogdell, who was represented by Elkton-based defense lawyer Michael J. Halter.
Investigators arrested Cogdell on Jan. 28 during a raid at his residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Point Road, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
During an investigation in January, shortly before the raid, members of CCSO’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU) developed Cogdell as a suspect, police reported.
“The investigation pertained to Jesse David Cogdell selling various forms of CDS (illegal drugs) from the residence. Information was obtained that Cogdell was also in possession of numerous firearms,” Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman, outlined at the time.
Investigators also received information regarding Cogdell from several police agencies and special squads, including Maryland State Police, MSP’s Gang Enforcement Unit and Delaware State Police, which had an active arrest warrant for the suspect, Holmes reported.
SLCU investigators conducted a court-approved search of Cogdell’s residence on Jan. 28, with the assistance of members of CCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT), K-9 Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and Road Patrol Division, police reported.
While searching the residence, investigators seized 23 baggies containing crack cocaine, a loaded .45 caliber revolver, ammunition, one gram of methamphetamine, 78 packets of a prescription painkiller called Buprenorphine, nine packets of testosterone gel, four bags containing heroin/fentanyl bearing a “F150” street brand stamp, two electronic scales, packaging materials and a cell phone, police said.
Investigators also seized an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun that they found inside a safe in the family room and 17 grams of marijuana, which was contained in a glass jar located on the rear porch, police added.
After arresting Cogdell at the scene and transporting him to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, investigators confiscated $793 and one bag holding methamphetamine while searching the suspect, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.