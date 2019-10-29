ELKTON — A man who raped his ex-girlfriend at an Elkton-area hotel in September 2018 — after gaining a key to her guest room under false pretenses — is facing 45 years in prison sentences in the wake of a plea deal that he accepted.
The defendant, Holland Calvin Turner Jr., 45, of Baltimore, entered Alford pleas to second-degree rape and home invasion on Monday, as part of a plea deal negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Lee and Turner’s assistant public defender, Edwin B. Fockler IV.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted the Alford pleas and then, after Lee read aloud the state’s statement of fact in the courtroom, she found Turner guilty of those two offenses. (Turner’s jury trial had been scheduled to start Tuesday.)
Home invasion is punishable by up to 25 years in prison while second-degree rape carries a maximum 20-year sentence.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will dismiss first-degree rape — it carries a maximum life sentence — false imprisonment and five other related charges at sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 16. Turner will remain jailed without bond until then.
The home invasion and rape occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Sept. 12, 2018 in Room 314 of the Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Elkton Road (Route 279), after Turner had gotten off work in Glen Burnie at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 11 and then drove directly to that hotel, a 47-mile trip, according to the statement of fact.
Turner had been stalking and harassing his former girlfriend, who is 33, prosecutors reported.
On Sept. 8 — four days before the rape occurred — management at that Holiday Inn banned Turner from the property because he “caused a commotion” while checking up on his ex girlfriend, believing she was in a relationship with a new man, Lee said.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched to that hotel to handle the disturbance, and they escorted Turner off the premises, she added.
The woman had been staying at that Holiday Inn for about three weeks, ever since Aug. 20, 2018, when she traveled to this area to receive managerial training offered by her company, prosecutors noted.
Lee reported that Turner arrived at that Holiday Inn shortly before midnight on Sept. 11, after making the trip from Glen Burnie, and then waited in the parking lot because he had spotted the manager who had barred him from the hotel property four days earlier.
After determining that the manager was away from the office, Turner approached the desk clerk, identified himself as a motel guest, told the clerk that he had locked himself out of Room 314 and asked for another key, prosecutors said. The desk clerk provided him with a key to Room 314, prosecutors added.
Turner’s ex-girlfriend was asleep in bed when he entered Room 314 and, several moments later, she stirred, according to prosecutors.
“When she woke up, he was standing over her, staring at her,” Lee told the judge.
Turner pushed the woman onto the bed, gagged her with a pillow case, tied her hands together behind her back with rope — from which she was able to break free at some point — and raped her as she screamed for help, according to Lee.
He fled from the hotel moments after raping his ex-girlfriend, who called 911, prompting Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives to respond, prosecutors said. An ambulance crew drove the woman to Union Hospital in Elkton for a standard examination and treatment, prosecutors added.
Because the woman knew her attacker, investigators were able to locate Turner quickly, according to prosecutors. After interviewing Turner, investigators arrested and charged him, prosecutors reported.
Part of the case that detectives and prosecutors had built against Turner involved a fellow jail inmate, who told investigators that Turner had confided in him while he was a pre-trial inmate, according to Lee.
That inmate relayed what Turner purportedly had told him about the home invasion and rape — and that account mirrored the details supplied by the victim, including that she was crying in the bed when Turner fled after sexually assaulting her, and it matched information supplied by hotel employees, Lee reported.
At the conclusion of Monday’s plea hearing, Turner, standing at the defense table and wearing his inmate uniform, suddenly started talking to judge, who tried to inform him that he would have an opportunity to speak at sentencing and that now was not the appropriate time.
“I’m a good man . . . I’m a peaceful man. If I did anything wrong, I will face the consequences — but I didn’t do anything wrong,” Turner said, before correctional officers escorted him out the courtroom.
