BEL AIR — A man who allegedly ran over a pedestrian on an Edgewood road earlier this week — and then drove away from the scene — is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after the victim died from his injuries at a regional hospital on Monday night, according to the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack.
Investigators identified Anthony Lee Wilson, 27, of Edgewood as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run incident, which occurred shortly after noon on Monday in or near the eastbound lane of Pulaski Highway (Route 40), near Reeds Run Road, police reported.
Wilson surrendered himself to authorities at the Bel Air Barrack several hours later on Monday, after MSP investigators determined that it was Wilson’s eastbound 2019 Nissan Versa that struck the pedestrian, who was walking on or near the right shoulder of Route 40, and then left the scene, police said.
Information regarding how investigators linked Wilson’s vehicle to the fatal hit-and-run scene was unavailable, as of Tuesday afternoon. In an MSP press release issued at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, some three hours after the hit-and-run incident, investigators informed the public that they were looking for a “gray or sliver Nissan passenger car” and that the vehicle likely had “damage to the passenger-side headlight” and that it would be missing a passenger-side mirror.
The hit-and-run suspect turned himself in at the Bel Air Barrack, where he was arrested, after MSP investigators had contacted him, police added.
Wilson is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and criminally negligent vehicle manslaughter, which carries a maximum three-year sentence, according to Harford County District Court records.
MSP reported Tuesday that additional charges are pending against Wilson.
Wilson remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, court records show.
As of Tuesday afternoon, MSP officials had not released the name of the fatal hit-and-run victim, identifying him only as a 31-year-old man. MSP officials were withholding the victim’s name because, according to them, they were awaiting next-of-kin notification.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the gravely injured man from the hit-and-run crash scene to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he died on Monday night, several hours after the incident, police said.
The hit-and-run crash forced emergency workers to close the right eastbound lane of Route 40 for approximately two and a half hours, police added.
Police reported that an MSP Crash Team is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call the agency’s Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.
