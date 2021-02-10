RISING SUN — A man is facing several criminal charges after investigators confiscated a concealed, loaded handgun — which he purportedly is prohibited from possessing — during a traffic stop in Rising Sun, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Rising Sun Police Department Officer Townsend stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the suspect — Matthew Todd Hall, 28, of Havre de Grace — in the 400 block of Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), near Harrington Road, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday because Hall allegedly was speeding, police reported.
RSPD Mpo. Daniel Stickney, who also witnessed the alleged violation, assisted Townsend during the traffic stop, police said. Stickney and Townsend were familiar with Hall “through previous contact and interactions” with him, police added.
Court records allege that RSPD officers had information through “numerous sources” that Hall had been “bragging about carrying a firearm illegally.”
While speaking with Hall during the traffic stop, Townsend noticed an “overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, police said. Townsend made Hall aware that he had information that Hall had been illegally carrying a gun, police added.
“Hall immediately stated to Officer Townsend that he did, in fact, have a firearm in his possession and (it) was currently under the driver’s seat,” according to charging documents.
Townsend then made Hall exit the vehicle and took him into custody, police reported. After arriving at the scene, Stickney remained with Hall while Townsend looked under the driver’s seat and confiscated a Stoeger semi-automatic handgun loaded with 15 9mm rounds, police added.
No other contraband was found inside the suspect’s vehicle, police noted.
During an interview at the RSPD station later that night, Hall told investigators that he and the mother of his children had bought two handguns from an Oxford, Pa., business in April 2020, one for him and one for her, according to court records.
Hall admitted that he used his father’s Pennsylvania address on the paperwork, even though Hall was residing in Rising Sun at the time, court records allege.
“Hall stated that he had purchased the firearms for protection and was only carrying the handgun for personal protection . . . Routine checks were made through the Maryland State Police Gun Center, where it was found that Hall was actually a prohibited person as a result of an adjudicated case while he was juvenile,” according to charging documents.
Scheduled for an April 14 trial, Hall is facing five charges, including illegal possession of a registered firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle and unlawful sale/transaction of a regulated firearm, court records show.
Hall is free after posting a $7,500 bond on Monday, court records show.
