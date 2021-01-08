ELKTON — A man who is prohibited from possessing firearms — due to his criminal record — remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun, more than 60 rounds of ammunition and brass knuckles from him in an Elkton neighborhood, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Elkton Police Department officers seized the purported evidence from the suspect, Eric John Workinger, 47, at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor while investigating a “neighbor dispute” involving Workinger, who lives on that block, and an adjacent resident, police reported.
EPD Ofc. Andrew Tuer and Cpl. Todd Finch responded to the scene after receiving a complaint regarding two neighbors arguing in front of a residence, where, upon arrival, they found Workinger in the front passenger’s seat of a parked Honda Civic and the vehicle owner, Tammy Renee Cochran, 49, in the driver’s seat, according to police. Court records indicate that Workinger and Cochran live together in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor.
Tuer interviewed the alleged victim, a man who “expressed frustration” because he and a female friend of his allegedly have had “repeated issue(s)” with Workinger, which led to the issuance of a peace order against Workinger, police said.
The man was was “upset because Workinger keeps making threats” directed at the woman, police added.
Finch, meanwhile, spoke with Workinger and Cochran, both of whom exited the Honda after police arrived, court records show.
When he arrived at the scene, EPD Ofc. Matthew Nussle noticed Workinger “take a shotgun shell from his right pocket and throw it towards the vehicle,” according to charging documents. That prompted Nussle to perform a pat-down search in which the officer confiscated brass knuckles from Workinger, court records allege.
Workinger was arrested at that point and the brass knuckles and shotgun shell were confiscated, police reported.
“While standing outside the vehicle, several loaded handgun magazines were visible on the passenger floorboard,” according to Tuer’s written statement of probable cause, which further indicates that investigators then conducted a search of the Honda.
The vehicle search resulted in the confiscation of a P80 .40 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and a holster; a fully loaded magazine holding 30 .40 caliber bullets; a fully loaded magazine holding 15 rounds of .40 caliber bullets; and two partially loaded magazines, one holding 13 rounds, the other six rounds, all of which also were .40 caliber bullets, court records allege.
All of the magazines were found on the front passenger’s floorboard, where Workinger had been seated, and the loaded gun and holster were located in a partially open book bag on the rear driver’s side side, police reported.
Investigators contacted the Maryland Gun Control Center, which reported that Workinger is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2016 assault conviction on his criminal record, according to charging documents.
During the search, investigators also confiscated 1.2 grams of suspect crystal methamphetamine and one gram of suspect marijuana after finding those substances inside Cochran’s purse, court records allege. Officers arrested Cochran at the scene, police reported.
Workinger is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, and five related misdemeanor counts, including possession of a concealed and dangerous weapon, loaded handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition, court records show. He is scheduled for a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing in that criminal case.
In a related case filed against Workinger, he is charged with failure to comply with a peace order and harassment as a course of conduct, according to court records, which indicate that a March 22 trial has been set in that criminal matter.
Workinger remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Free on an unsecured $2,500 bond, Cochran is charged with possession of methamphetamine, loaded handgun in vehicle and handgun in vehicle, all of which are misdemeanors, according to court records, which further indicate that Cochran is scheduled for a March 22 trial.
