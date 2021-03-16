ELKTON — A surveillance operation led to investigators confiscating nearly 300 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl — in addition to other drug-related evidence — and arresting one suspect, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Ronald E. Maddrey, 26, of the unit block of Glen Creek Circle near Elkton.
Members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU) were conducting surveillance on Maddrey at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, when Maddrey, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, pulled over in the 200 block of East Main Street near Delaware Avenue, police said.
Part of the surveillance detail involved an EPD officer in an undercover vehicle following the Impala, police added.
Charging documents indicate that, at the time of the surveillance operation, Maddrey was wanted by Delaware law enforcement agencies on three open arrest warrants charging him with fleeing and eluding, which is an extraditable offense.
”Maddrey used his vehicle and rammed a marked police vehicle in Delaware. Maddrey has a violent criminal history to include resisting (arrest), fleeing police and firearms violations. For our safety and the safety of the general public, a felony stop was the best and safest approach,” an EPD detective, who is listed as the arresting officer, outlines in his written statement of probable cause.After receiving the order from the undercover officer, other SLCU members arrived at the place where Maddrey had pulled over in the Impala and took him into custody, police reported.Because information gained during an open investigation indicated that Maddrey had been using that Impala to “facilitate (drug) distribution,” EPD Officer Matthew Nussle and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Mauser, were dispatched to the scene, police said.Mauser alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan outside the Impala, which, as a result, investigators later searched after making arrangements to have the suspect vehicle towed to EPD’s headquarters, police added.EPD investigators conducted a court-approved search of the Impala at approximately 1 p.m. that day, about two hours later, and they found 296 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, along with “crack cocaine and a large amount of U.S. currency, which was located in the glove box,” court records allege.(Information regarding the exact sum of the confiscated cash and the total weight of the seized suspect crack cocaine was unavailable late Tuesday afternoon.)In addition, investigators found latex gloves and new plastic sandwich baggies next to the suspect illegal drugs, which is “an indicator of packaging” the substances, police reported.Later that day, EPD investigators also conducted a court-approved search of Maddrey’s Glen Creek Circle residence, where they found suspect packaging materials, glass vials and other drug-related paraphernalia, including a “small measuring device” and a digital scale — both of which had trace amounts of suspect heroin/fentanyl on them, court records allege.In addition, investigators found four rounds of .22 caliber ammunition in a kitchen drawer, according to charging documents, which further indicate, “Maddrey is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition due to a conviction (for) carrying a concealed and deadly weapon on Sept. 29, 2014.”
Scheduled for an April 7 preliminary hearing, Maddrey is facing 11 criminal charges, of which six are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of heroin, court records show.
Maddrey remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
