ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday night after investigators found “multiple child pornography files” on electronic devices that they confiscated while raiding his residence near Elkton earlier that day, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jacob Rubinstein.
Rubinstein is facing seven counts of distribution of child pornography, which is a felony, and 12 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Cecil County District Court records. Rubinstein’s address is listed in court records as the unit block of Elk Ranch Park Road.
Scheduled for a bail review hearing on Wednesday and a March 17 preliminary proceeding, Rubinstein remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday night, court records show.
Detectives with MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into the “distribution and possession of child pornography online” in September, and that probe “led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Cecil County,” police reported.
After identifying Rubinstein as a suspect, MSP investigators conducted a court-approved search of his residence early Tuesday morning, with the assistance of Homeland Security and Investigations agents, and seized items of purported evidence, according to police.
“A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesperson said.
