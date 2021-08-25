NORTH EAST — A man is facing burglary charges after a Maryland State Police trooper entered a burning house near North East, stirred the suspect from sleep and rescued him, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Charging documents identify the suspect as George Thomas Slaten Jr., 38, of North East, and the law enforcement officer who rescued him as MSP Tfc. Adam Siemek.
Police said Siemek responded to the 100 block of Inverness Drive in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, after hearing a house fire dispatch. At that time, police added, Siemek was patrolling close to the Inverness Drive house fire.
“Upon my arrival, I observed white and gray smoke billowing from the eaves, windows and roof of the residence. There was a pedestrian outside the residence who stated, ‘I think someone is inside there!’,” Siemek outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
After banging on the door while loudly identifying himself as a police officer, to no avail, Siemek kicked in the front door and entered the residence because he was “fearing that someone was trapped inside the house in immediately hazardous and life-threatening conditions,” police reported.
Siemek found a man — later identified as Slaten — sleeping on a bed in a back bedroom, police said. Slaten slowly awoke as the trooper yelled that Slaten needed to exit the residence and that he was there to help him do so, police added.
“Upon waking up, the male was extremely confused and struggled to understand my commands. I had to physically escort the male out of his bedroom and down the hallway to get out of the deteriorating fire and smoke conditions,” Siemek explains in court records.
Slaten told investigators that he had lived in that mobile home until approximately one month earlier, when the Lakeside Mobile Home Park management company evicted him, changed the locks on the doors and ordered him not to return — rendering him homeless, police reported.
“He admitted to crawling underneath the trailer and then accessing the interior of the trailer through a hole in the floor. Slaten stated he knew he shouldn’t have been inside but needed to stay somewhere. Slaten further admitted that he started a fire in the bathroom overnight in order to cook some food and thought he had put the fire out, prior to going to sleep,” according to charging documents.
As part of the investigation, Siemek contacted Inch’s Property Services LLC, which manages Lakeside Mobile Home Park, and spoke to a representative, police said.
That company representative confirmed that Slaten had been evicted several weeks earlier and that he had “since been caught attempting to regain access to the property multiple times,” despite management “explicitly” telling him to remain off the property, police added.
Slaten is charged with third-degree burglary, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to court records, which further show that he also is charged with fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling and trespassing on private property.
Scheduled for a Sept. 22 preliminary proceeding, Slaten remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
