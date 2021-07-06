PORT DEPOSIT — A man who allegedly set several fires inside a home near Port Deposit last month — and then fled before detectives arrived at the scene — remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators arrested him, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified the suspect as Isaaiah Rasuwl Darby, 26, of Aberdeen.
Darby stands accused of “intentionally setting multiple fires” inside a home in the 100 block of Craigtown Road near Port Deposit shortly before 6 p.m. on June 16, prompting the Community Fire Company of Perryville and several surrounding volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials reported.
“When firefighters arrived, Darby was throwing various items out of the home. Darby exited the home and was evaluated by EMS. Firefighters entered the home, extinguished multiple fires and turned a gas stove off that was left on. Darby later fled the scene before investigators arrived,” a MOSFM spokesperson outlined.
With the assistance of the Havre de Grace Police Department, a MOSFM detective arrested Darby in Harford County on June 29, fire officials reported. Court records indicate that Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael G. Selvage is the arresting officer.
Darby is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning, all of which are felonies, according to Cecil County District Court records. He also is charged with malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, a misdemeanor, court records show.
As of Tuesday, Darby remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond, after his bail review hearing, and he is awaiting extradition to Cecil County, where a July 26 preliminary hearing is scheduled, according to court records.
