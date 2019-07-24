PERRYVILLE — A Maryland man is dead after jumping off the Milliard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators released the victim's name Wednesday morning, identifying him as Jeffrey William Ashton, 50, of Nottingham in Baltimore County.
Ashton was pronounced dead at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, after Natural Resources Police officers recovered his body from the Susquehanna River, which runs below the bridge linking Cecil and Harford counties, police reported.
Ashton was driving in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he reportedly stopped his vehicle in the middle lane on the bridge, walked over to the side and jumped off the span into the river, according to MSP officials.
The incident forced emergency workers to close a section of the right lane of northbound I-95 for a short period of time, police reported.
In the wake of Tuesday's incident, MSP officials encouraged people who are thinking of taking their lives to call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-8255, or people can visit the Lifeline’s website, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.