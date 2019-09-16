RISING SUN — A man was killed outside of his Rising Sun-area home Monday, when an elevated vehicle collapsed on him while he was performing mechanical or maintenance work under it, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Michael Doll, 60, as the victim.
MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, reported that the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the driveway of Doll's residence in the unit block of Roop Road, northwest of Rising Sun.
The vehicle, which had been jacked up in some fashion, collapsed on Doll and pinned him beneath it, police said. Emergency workers, who arrived within a few minutes after receiving the 911 dispatch, moved the vehicle off of Doll, police added.
Doll was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:12 p.m., according to Kirschner.
As of early Monday night, the investigation continued to determine what caused the vehicle to collapse onto Doll, Kirschner told the Cecil Whig. Information regarding the type of tool that had been used to lift the vehicle — such as a jack or ramps — was unavailable, as of early Monday night.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted MSP troopers at the scene of the fatal accident.
