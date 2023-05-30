Christina Parkway crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Newark early Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF AETNA

ABERDEEN — A Maryland police officer is facing a long recovery after suffering serious injuries when his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver in Newark, Del. early Sunday, authorities said.


