ABERDEEN — A Maryland police officer is facing a long recovery after suffering serious injuries when his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver in Newark, Del. early Sunday, authorities said.
Cpl. James Haddix, of the Aberdeen Police Department, lives in Newark and was heading to work just after 4:30 a.m. when his unmarked police car was hit head-on by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma on Christina Parkway in the area of the railroad bridge.
Haddix, 38, was trapped in his car and required “an extensive rescue effort” that lasted more than 45 minutes, according to Lawrence Tan, a spokesman for Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company.
“County paramedics initiated treatment for multiple trauma that included initiating a blood infusion during the extrication,” Tan said.
Haddix. a husband, father of five and U.S. Army veteran, was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. According to an online fundraising page, he will need several lengthy reconstructive surgeries.
The driver of the Toyota, Johnathan Hendricks, 24, of Middletown, was charged with DUI. He was released on his own recognizance to continue undergoing medical treatment for injuries suffered in the crash, according to Newark Police.
An investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit is still underway to determine the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Master Cpl Wayne Aston at 302-366-7100, ext. 3414, or waston@newark.de.us.
