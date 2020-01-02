NORTH EAST – Investigators have charged a man with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the neck with a buck knife during what was an otherwise low-key argument inside their North East apartment, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect – Carl Wade Bodina, 56, of the 100 block of High Street – also stands accused of threatening to kill “everyone involved in the incident,” including the North East Police Department officers who responded to the scene, the victim and “even his landlord,” who is a minister, court records show.
NEPD officers rushed to a residence in the 100 block of High Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, after the alleged victim had fled from his nearby apartment, knocked on that door and told the person who lives there that his roommate had stabbed him, police said. The resident called 911, police added.
“(The victim) had a large and deep cut on his neck that was nearly six inches in length. He advised that his roommate, Carl, engaged in a minor verbal altercation with him and that Carl had stabbed him in the neck. He advised that the argument wasn’t even that serious and that he didn’t understand why Carl would do that,” court records allege.
(Charging documents do not detail the argument, nor do they indicate what, if any, medical treatment the alleged victim received for his stab wound.)
Officers went to the apartment where the stabbing had occurred and found Bodina there, police said. When they asked Bodina where the knife was that he had used to stab his roommate, he told them that it was in his pocket, police added.
Investigators then recovered a black and gray folding buck knife while conducting a pat-down search on Bodina, police reported.
“Mr. Bodina stated that he only stabbed (the alleged victim) because he had assaulted him first. Mr. Bodina did not have any visible signs of injury. At this time, Mr. Bodina was placed under arrest,” according to court records.
Bodina told officers that the assault had occurred in his bedroom, where investigators found a “small amount of blood” on the sheets of the suspect’s bed, police reported.
After investigators had read Bodina his Miranda rights, he made “several admissions of guilt over the course of the next couple of hours,” according to police.
Bodina insisted that he stabbed the alleged victim in self-defense and apologized for stabbing him, police said. But then, Bodina agreed that he “deserved to go to jail,” police added.
“Mr. Bodina proceeded to threaten to kill everyone involved in the incident, should he ever be released,” court records allege.
Bodina also told investigators that he “ran out of his bipolar medication, which may have contributed to his escalated emotions,” according to court records.
Scheduled for a Jan. 27 preliminary hearing, Bodina is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a concealed and dangerous weapon, court records show.
Bodina remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing on Monday, according to court records.
