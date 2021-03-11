NORTH EAST - A man stands charged with attempted murder and other criminal offenses after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in his side with a kitchen knife at a North East residence early Wednesday morning, sending the teen to a hospital, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kenneth Burnett Black, 50, of the unit block of Sycamore Drive, which is where the stabbing occurred.
Charging documents indicate that, during a police interview after his arrest, Black confessed to stabbing the teen – alleging that he did so after the victim had acted as the physical aggressor while hurling homophobic slurs at him.
North East Police Department Ofc. Matthew Kelly headed to that Sycamore Drive residence at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 911 hangup, police said. While en route, police added, Kelly received an updated dispatch regarding a green sedan that had sped away from that residence and was last seen heading toward West Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
The responding officer spotted a car matching that description at the intersection of Route 40 and Route 272 and stopped that vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot in the 2400 block of West Pulaski Highway, police reported.
"The driver proceeded to lean out the window and yell, 'He needs help! Help him; he's been stabbed," according to court records.
Kelly then noticed the victim in the rear driver's side seat, holding his right side, court records show.
"I observed blood on his hands and blood on the right side of his sweatshirt . . . (The victim) had approximately a 1 1/2 inch stab wound on his right side, just below his armpit. I asked (the victim) who stabbed him, to which he replied, 'I don't know who stabbed me. I was leaving when I felt a punch on my side and then I started bleeding'," according to charging documents.
Police reported that an ambulance crew took the wounded teen to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where his medical condition was unavailable late Wednesday afternoon.
Other people were inside the Sycamore Drive residence when the stabbing occurred, police said. At least two of them were in the vehicle with the wounded teen when the officer stopped the car at McDonald's, police added.
The driver told investigators that he was in the basement when the teen was stabbed on the first floor of the residence, police reported.
Charging documents show that the driver told investigators, "All of a sudden, I hear yelling . . . When I went to go see what happened, I saw Kenny (Black) with a knife in his hand and the (victim) yelling, 'He actually stabbed me.' So I grabbed my kid and we left to take him to the hospital."
That man indicated that the teen had been stabbed with a kitchen knife, police reported.
Police said a woman who also was inside the residence at the time of the stabbing told investigators, "I turned around and saw Kenny with a knife in his hand and (the victim) holding his side."
In addition, investigators interviewed a woman who was inside the residence, too, when the stabbing occurred, and she outlined, "I was upstairs when I heard violent screams. When I came downstairs, I saw young people running out the door."
An officer took Black from the Sycamore Drive residence to the North East Police Station, where, after waiving his Miranda right to remain silent, he admitted to stabbing the teen, court records allege.
Black gave a written statement in which he confessed to stabbing the teen, who he accused of choking him, slapping him in the ear and calling him homophobic slurs, according to charging documents.
Black is charged with attempted second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, if convicted, according to court records.
In addition, Black is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, court records show. Those charges carry maximum sentences of 25, 10, five and three years respectively.
Awaiting his Thursday bail review hearing, Black remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.